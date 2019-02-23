Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John P. Crimmin. View Sign

PORTLAND/VENICE, Fla. - John P. Crimmin, 65 of Venice, Fla. and Portland, Maine, died unexpectedly on Feb. 18, 2019, in Venice, Fla. He was born in Worcester, Mass. on Nov. 22, 1953, the son of the late William F. and Patricia A. (Horan) Crimmin.For the last 20 years, he was employed at Westrock Corp. where he was Director of National Accounts. John was an avid golfer, enjoyed all of the New England Sports, most recently the New England Patriots Super Bowl Victory.He shared 16 years of marriage with Ellen (McGinty) Crimmin of Venice.In addition to his wife, family members include three daughters, Erin Bjorkdahl and husband Erik, Lauren Crimmin, and Megan Crimmin and fiancé Dylan, all of Portland; two grandchildren Henrik and Ainsley; three brothers, Stephen Crimmin and wife Rita of Vermont, Kevin Crimmin and William Crimmin and wife Nancy both of Worcester, Mass.; and several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are welcome to visit with the family on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. followed by a funeral at 4 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. Following cremation, inurnment will take place at the columbarium in Evergreen Cemetery, Portland. To view John's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence, please visit







PORTLAND/VENICE, Fla. - John P. Crimmin, 65 of Venice, Fla. and Portland, Maine, died unexpectedly on Feb. 18, 2019, in Venice, Fla. He was born in Worcester, Mass. on Nov. 22, 1953, the son of the late William F. and Patricia A. (Horan) Crimmin.For the last 20 years, he was employed at Westrock Corp. where he was Director of National Accounts. John was an avid golfer, enjoyed all of the New England Sports, most recently the New England Patriots Super Bowl Victory.He shared 16 years of marriage with Ellen (McGinty) Crimmin of Venice.In addition to his wife, family members include three daughters, Erin Bjorkdahl and husband Erik, Lauren Crimmin, and Megan Crimmin and fiancé Dylan, all of Portland; two grandchildren Henrik and Ainsley; three brothers, Stephen Crimmin and wife Rita of Vermont, Kevin Crimmin and William Crimmin and wife Nancy both of Worcester, Mass.; and several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are welcome to visit with the family on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. followed by a funeral at 4 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. Following cremation, inurnment will take place at the columbarium in Evergreen Cemetery, Portland. To view John's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.athutchins.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: American HeartAssociation atwww.heart.org Funeral Home A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland

660 Brighton Avenue

Portland , ME 04102

207-878-3246 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com