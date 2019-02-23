PORTLAND/VENICE, Fla. - John P. Crimmin, 65 of Venice, Fla. and Portland, Maine, died unexpectedly on Feb. 18, 2019, in Venice, Fla. He was born in Worcester, Mass. on Nov. 22, 1953, the son of the late William F. and Patricia A. (Horan) Crimmin.For the last 20 years, he was employed at Westrock Corp. where he was Director of National Accounts. John was an avid golfer, enjoyed all of the New England Sports, most recently the New England Patriots Super Bowl Victory.He shared 16 years of marriage with Ellen (McGinty) Crimmin of Venice.In addition to his wife, family members include three daughters, Erin Bjorkdahl and husband Erik, Lauren Crimmin, and Megan Crimmin and fiancé Dylan, all of Portland; two grandchildren Henrik and Ainsley; three brothers, Stephen Crimmin and wife Rita of Vermont, Kevin Crimmin and William Crimmin and wife Nancy both of Worcester, Mass.; and several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are welcome to visit with the family on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. followed by a funeral at 4 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. Following cremation, inurnment will take place at the columbarium in Evergreen Cemetery, Portland. To view John's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.athutchins.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: American HeartAssociation atwww.heart.org.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 23, 2019