Guest Book View Sign Service Information Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 172 State Street Portland , ME 04101 (207)-773-6511 Visitation 8:45 AM - 10:15 AM Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 172 State Street Portland , ME 04101 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Pius X Church 492 Ocean Ave, Portland , ME View Map Obituary

PORTLAND - John Maxwell "Jack" Dalton, 93, passed away peacefully in his home after a three year struggle with Parkinson's disease on Sunday, July 14, 2019, one month prior to his 94th birthday.



Jack was a man of high morals and deep compassion for others. His keen mind was with him until the end.



Jack was born on August 13, 1925, in Newfoundland, Canada and later became a naturalized citizen of the United States in Ossining, N.Y., along with the rest of his family. Upon his passing, he was the last survivor of eight siblings and his parents, John and Cassie Dalton.



Jack began working at a very young age in order to help support his family. He attended local schools and graduated from Ossining High School. Jack enlisted in the



Jack's civilian career was in Customs and International Import/Export. He worked for Goff & Page Co. in Providence, R.I. as Vice President of Customs and Foreign Freight; Millers Falls Export of Greenfield, Mass. and later in Boston, Mass.; at F.H. Fenderson, Inc. as a Manager, Broker, and Inspector of U.S. Customs. Jack's knowledge in this field called for him to be an invited lecturer at financial and scholastic institutions as President of Topic World Trade and Customs.



He eventually was introduced to his love of his life, Barbara (Piteau) Dalton and shared forty years in marriage together and as they both put it, were "kindred spirits." Over the years they lived in Boston and eventually retired in Portland. Jack was an avid reader, often times delving into three books at a time.



Through his Naval service he became an accomplished athlete, flourishing in swimming, skiing, golf, and track. Jack followed the NE Patriots season after season. He also enjoyed photography, world travel with Barbara, music with a large variety of genres in his record collection, world-wide stamp collecting and thoroughly loved hosting family events. Jack loved his entire family unconditionally. He described his life with Barbara as "a marriage built on love, family and memorable times."



Jack was predeceased by his parents and seven siblings; a grandson, Andrew Salsman; his first wife, Sheila McDonough; and brothers-in-law, Walter (Bud) Tackett and John Piteau.



He is survived by his wife, Barbara A. Dalton; son, Jeffrey Dalton, daughter, Lynn Dalton; granddaughters, Stephanie Salsman and Gillian Anderson; nieces, Ann Marie Reilly and Linda Wilamowski; sister-in-law, Helen M. Tackett, brother-in-law, Arthur Piteau; niece, Michelle Kasaei and husband Shahram and their children, Jasmine Kasaei, Jack Collins and Kian Kasaei; niece, Lisa Holt and husband Shawn; John Donahue and children, Annelise, Madelyn, Sarah, and Abby Donahue.



The family would like to thank Jack's medical professional caregivers including family, friends, and neighbors.



Visiting hours celebrating Jack's life will be held from 8:45-10:15 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave, Portland. Burial will follow with military honors at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. A reception immediately following the burial will be held at Jack and Barbara's home, 78 Continental Dr., Portland. To view Jack's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit



Memorial contributions may be made



in Jack's memory to the:



Maine Brain



Aneurysm Awareness at



www.MaineBA.org







PORTLAND - John Maxwell "Jack" Dalton, 93, passed away peacefully in his home after a three year struggle with Parkinson's disease on Sunday, July 14, 2019, one month prior to his 94th birthday.Jack was a man of high morals and deep compassion for others. His keen mind was with him until the end.Jack was born on August 13, 1925, in Newfoundland, Canada and later became a naturalized citizen of the United States in Ossining, N.Y., along with the rest of his family. Upon his passing, he was the last survivor of eight siblings and his parents, John and Cassie Dalton.Jack began working at a very young age in order to help support his family. He attended local schools and graduated from Ossining High School. Jack enlisted in the U.S. Navy , which included serving in the Philippines and various other training missions across America. After his active duty enlistment, he went on to graduate from Columbia University with a Bachelor's degree, under the G.I. Bill. Jack continued his military service in the Naval Reserve, with over 40 years of total combined service to his country, honorably retiring at the grade of Senior Chief. During his years as a Reservist, Jack was called upon by the Pentagon to be an instructor of Celestial Navigation to cadets attending the Newport, RI Naval Academy. His teaching and mentoring of cadets extended beyond the classroom as he tutored struggling students on his own time and in his own home to enable them to pass exams.Jack's civilian career was in Customs and International Import/Export. He worked for Goff & Page Co. in Providence, R.I. as Vice President of Customs and Foreign Freight; Millers Falls Export of Greenfield, Mass. and later in Boston, Mass.; at F.H. Fenderson, Inc. as a Manager, Broker, and Inspector of U.S. Customs. Jack's knowledge in this field called for him to be an invited lecturer at financial and scholastic institutions as President of Topic World Trade and Customs.He eventually was introduced to his love of his life, Barbara (Piteau) Dalton and shared forty years in marriage together and as they both put it, were "kindred spirits." Over the years they lived in Boston and eventually retired in Portland. Jack was an avid reader, often times delving into three books at a time.Through his Naval service he became an accomplished athlete, flourishing in swimming, skiing, golf, and track. Jack followed the NE Patriots season after season. He also enjoyed photography, world travel with Barbara, music with a large variety of genres in his record collection, world-wide stamp collecting and thoroughly loved hosting family events. Jack loved his entire family unconditionally. He described his life with Barbara as "a marriage built on love, family and memorable times."Jack was predeceased by his parents and seven siblings; a grandson, Andrew Salsman; his first wife, Sheila McDonough; and brothers-in-law, Walter (Bud) Tackett and John Piteau.He is survived by his wife, Barbara A. Dalton; son, Jeffrey Dalton, daughter, Lynn Dalton; granddaughters, Stephanie Salsman and Gillian Anderson; nieces, Ann Marie Reilly and Linda Wilamowski; sister-in-law, Helen M. Tackett, brother-in-law, Arthur Piteau; niece, Michelle Kasaei and husband Shahram and their children, Jasmine Kasaei, Jack Collins and Kian Kasaei; niece, Lisa Holt and husband Shawn; John Donahue and children, Annelise, Madelyn, Sarah, and Abby Donahue.The family would like to thank Jack's medical professional caregivers including family, friends, and neighbors.Visiting hours celebrating Jack's life will be held from 8:45-10:15 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave, Portland. Burial will follow with military honors at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. A reception immediately following the burial will be held at Jack and Barbara's home, 78 Continental Dr., Portland. To view Jack's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com Memorial contributions may be madein Jack's memory to the:Maine BrainAneurysm Awareness at Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com