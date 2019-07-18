|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Maxwell "Jack" Dalton.
PORTLAND - John Maxwell "Jack" Dalton, 93, passed away peacefully in his home after a three year struggle with Parkinson's disease on Sunday, July 14, 2019, one month prior to his 94th birthday.
Jack was a man of high morals and deep compassion for others. His keen mind was with him until the end.
Jack was born on August 13, 1925, in Newfoundland, Canada and later became a naturalized citizen of the United States in Ossining, N.Y., along with the rest of his family. Upon his passing, he was the last survivor of eight siblings and his parents, John and Cassie Dalton.
Jack began working at a very young age in order to help support his family. He attended local schools and graduated from Ossining High School. Jack enlisted in the U.S. Navy, which included serving in the Philippines and various other training missions across America. After his active duty enlistment, he went on to graduate from Columbia University with a Bachelor's degree, under the G.I. Bill. Jack continued his military service in the Naval Reserve, with over 40 years of total combined service to his country, honorably retiring at the grade of Senior Chief. During his years as a Reservist, Jack was called upon by the Pentagon to be an instructor of Celestial Navigation to cadets attending the Newport, RI Naval Academy. His teaching and mentoring of cadets extended beyond the classroom as he tutored struggling students on his own time and in his own home to enable them to pass exams.
Jack's civilian career was in Customs and International Import/Export. He worked for Goff & Page Co. in Providence, R.I. as Vice President of Customs and Foreign Freight; Millers Falls Export of Greenfield, Mass. and later in Boston, Mass.; at F.H. Fenderson, Inc. as a Manager, Broker, and Inspector of U.S. Customs. Jack's knowledge in this field called for him to be an invited lecturer at financial and scholastic institutions as President of Topic World Trade and Customs.
He eventually was introduced to his love of his life, Barbara (Piteau) Dalton and shared forty years in marriage together and as they both put it, were "kindred spirits." Over the years they lived in Boston and eventually retired in Portland. Jack was an avid reader, often times delving into three books at a time.
Through his Naval service he became an accomplished athlete, flourishing in swimming, skiing, golf, and track. Jack followed the NE Patriots season after season. He also enjoyed photography, world travel with Barbara, music with a large variety of genres in his record collection, world-wide stamp collecting and thoroughly loved hosting family events. Jack loved his entire family unconditionally. He described his life with Barbara as "a marriage built on love, family and memorable times."
Jack was predeceased by his parents and seven siblings; a grandson, Andrew Salsman; his first wife, Sheila McDonough; and brothers-in-law, Walter (Bud) Tackett and John Piteau.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara A. Dalton; son, Jeffrey Dalton, daughter, Lynn Dalton; granddaughters, Stephanie Salsman and Gillian Anderson; nieces, Ann Marie Reilly and Linda Wilamowski; sister-in-law, Helen M. Tackett, brother-in-law, Arthur Piteau; niece, Michelle Kasaei and husband Shahram and their children, Jasmine Kasaei, Jack Collins and Kian Kasaei; niece, Lisa Holt and husband Shawn; John Donahue and children, Annelise, Madelyn, Sarah, and Abby Donahue.
The family would like to thank Jack's medical professional caregivers including family, friends, and neighbors.
Visiting hours celebrating Jack's life will be held from 8:45-10:15 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave, Portland. Burial will follow with military honors at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. A reception immediately following the burial will be held at Jack and Barbara's home, 78 Continental Dr., Portland. To view Jack's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
Memorial contributions may be made
in Jack's memory to the:
Maine Brain
Aneurysm Awareness at
www.MaineBA.org
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 18, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|