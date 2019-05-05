PORTLAND - John M. Milton, 63, passed away on April 25, 2019, after a brief Illness. He was the son of the late John M. and Glenys (Dyer) Milton.
He was predeceased by his brother, Harry C. Milton.
He is survived by his wife, Beth (Twomby) Milton of Portland; and his sister, Michelle Milton of Cumberland, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be a celebration of John's life on Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 1-5 p.m., at the Portland Elks Lodge at 1945 Congress St., in Portland, everyone is invited to attend.
To view John's guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 5, 2019