John M. Milton

Guest Book
  • "Beth, I am so sorry to hear of John's passing. My..."
    - Bambi St Pierre
Service Information
A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland
660 Brighton Avenue
Portland, ME
04102
(207)-878-3246
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Portland Elks Lodge
1945 Congress St
Portland, ME
View Map
Obituary

PORTLAND - John M. Milton, 63, passed away on April 25, 2019, after a brief Illness. He was the son of the late John M. and Glenys (Dyer) Milton.



He was predeceased by his brother, Harry C. Milton.



He is survived by his wife, Beth (Twomby) Milton of Portland; and his sister, Michelle Milton of Cumberland, several nieces, nephews and cousins.



There will be a celebration of John's life on Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 1-5 p.m., at the Portland Elks Lodge at 1945 Congress St., in Portland, everyone is invited to attend.



To view John's guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 5, 2019
bullet Elks Lodge
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com