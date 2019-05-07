BRUNSWICK - John Leo Donovan of Brunswick died peacefully at home on May 1, 2019. He was 82.
John was born on June 2, 1936, in Columbus, Ohio, to Leo Donovan and Lucy (Bueter) Donovan. He attended St. Charles Preparatory School, and after graduating from Xavier University served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Reserve. He attained the rank of Captain (Artillery). In 1965, John graduated from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutger's University.
John was married to his wife, Michele (Kane) Donovan, for 55 years and his children are grateful to both of their parents for a family life full of love and laughter.
In 2010, John retired from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as director of regulatory advising services. He had an accomplished 49-year career in banking and finance, with 17 years at PWC, and he loved what he did. John started at the U.S. Comptroller of the Currency in 1960, going on to become National Bank Examiner and ultimately Regional Administrator of National Banks. In 1973, he and his family moved to Maine when he became Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Treasurer of Casco Northern Corporation and Casco Northern National Bank. A member of the Maine Bankers Association, he was president in 1982, and chairman of the legislative committee from 1975-1984. John subsequently served as Chief Executive Officer, Director and President of Brunswick Federal Savings F.A. and later as Chief Executive Officer, Director and President of Homebank F.S.B., before joining PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1993.
John was also active in his local community of Brunswick, Maine, working for many years on the Zoning Board of Appeals as well as with the Brunswick Housing Authority. In retirement he was a happy and generous volunteer at the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program. John was a longtime parishioner of St. John the Baptist Church.
John was survived by his wife, Michele Donovan; his daughters Molly, Abigail, and Emily Donovan; his grandchildren Eloise, Finnegan, and Roosevelt Fairbrother; his sons-in-law, Marcus Fairbrother and Thomas Hughes; his brother, Daniel Donovan; and his sailing friends.
The memorial service for John Leo Donovan will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Church in Brunswick, Maine.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 7, 2019