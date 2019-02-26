FALMOUTH - John Joseph O'Leary, Sr., 89, of Falmouth, formerly of Portland, passed away peacefully on Feb. 23, 2019. He was born on Nov. 15, 1929, in Portland, the son of Daniel and Hannah Flaherty O'Leary. John attended Cheverus High School. John served in the Navy as a medical corpsman during the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Bernice M. Gallant in 1955.
John enjoyed a long career with the US Postal Service. John was a character and a storytelling Irishman, always making jokes. He loved music and singing. He enjoyed spending time with family and was especially proud of his grandsons. He was grateful to have lived with his loving daughter, son-in-law and grandsons in Falmouth for several years before regretfully moving to a nursing home.
He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Bernice, sister Anna, and his parents. John is survived by his two daughters, Kathryn M. O'Leary of Scottsdale, Ariz., Ellen M. O'Leary McKee and her husband Scott of Falmouth, two sons, Timothy D. O'Leary and his wife Patricia of Tucson, Ariz., John J. O'Leary Jr. of Portland; and three grandchildren, Spencer, Ethan and Carter McKee of Falmouth.
A Celebration of Life will be celebrated from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Portland Country Club, 11 Foreside Rd., Falmouth, Maine 04105. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the guidance of Hobbs Funeral Home. For online condolences please visit www.hobbsfuneralhome.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 26, 2019