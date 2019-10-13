ALFRED - John J. Sylvester of Alfred, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on Oct. 3, 2019, at the age of 78.John and his wife Joan moved to Alfred in 1975 and welcomed two daughters into their hearts and home, Jennifer and Joanna.John lived a life of public service, serving his hometown of Alfred as Selectman for 23 years and countless other community boards and committees. He was known for his logging and stone masonry business; along with his wonderful smile and dry sense of humor.Please join his family on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at the Oak Street Bistro in Alfred as they celebrate John's rich and full life.To read a complete obituary and to leave condolences for his family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 13, 2019