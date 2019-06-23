Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 View Map Prayer Service 9:15 AM Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church Federal Street Portland , ME View Map Obituary

PORTLAND - John J. Quattrucci, Sr., 91 of Canco Rd., passed away on Thursday June 20, 2019 at a local nursing home following a long illness.



He was born in Portland the son of Gaetano and Assunta Paolino Quattrucci. He attended local schools. John served in the US. Army in occupied Germany in the early 1950s, and in 1952. He married his wife Joanne M. Mansell and they had nine children. He went to work for J.J. Nissan's Bakery where he was employed until his retirement in 1984. Later in his life he married Cora I. Williams until her passing. John then worked for several years for Hannaford where he was a most dependable employee. Hannaford's commended John for his work ethic and desire to perform at a high level.



Whenever John saw his grandchildren and great-grandchildren he treasured every moment he had with them. He enjoyed going around to yard sales with his better half. He enjoyed ballroom dancing where he met his beloved wife Ethel as she was his dance instructor. He also had a great love for the big bands especially listening to Franck Sinatra. He was a sports fan of his beloved Yankees and New York Giants.



He was a communicant of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church. The church was a very important part of John's life. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Life Member of the Eagles Club, and the VFW Post in South Portland.



He was predeceased by his daughter, Suzanne Quattrucci in 2015; his brothers: Raymond in 2019, Michael and Francis Quattrucci, sisters: Lucia Albano and Jeanette Galli.



John leaves his beloved wife of 30 years Ethel J. (Morton) Quattrucci of Portland; his children: Laurie Quattrucci of So. Portland, Gennaro and his wife Vicki Quattrucci of N. Waterboro, Bernadette and her husband Charlie Elliott of W. Gardiner, Teresa and her husband Harry Ripley of Buxton, Eugene and his wife Lucille Quattrucci, of Nashua, N.H., Jenette and her husband Dave Riel of Piermont, N.H., John Jr. and his wife Kendra Quattrucci of Litchfield, NH, Peter & his wife Joan Quattrucci of Manchester, N.H.; his brothers: Bernard "Bernie" and his wife Marie Quattrucci, Guy and his wife Patricia Quattrucci, a sister, Marie and her husband Peter "Scotty" Napolitano all of Portland; stepdaughter, Mary and her husband Lester Coulombe, stepsons, Brian Greene and Stephen Greene. Also survived by 18 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Tuesday June 25, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. Prayers will be recited Wednesday June 26, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, Federal Street, Portland. Interment with military honors will follow at New Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.



For further information and to send a tribute in Johns memory please visit



If so desired, contributions may be made



in Johns memory to:



Northern Light Home Care



& Hospice Charitable Fund



50 Foden Road



So. Portland, ME 04106







