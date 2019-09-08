Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John J. "Jack" Love. View Sign Obituary

CORNISH - John J. "Jack" Love passed away at his home in Cornish, Maine at the age of 85 on July 15, 2019. He was born in St. Clair, Pa. to James J and Margaret (Lawless) Love on Feb. 23, 1934, the fourth in a family of eight children.



He attended St. Clair schools and graduated in 1952. He joined the Navy and served four active years. His last duty was in Philadelphia, where he met and married his wife, Mary Sue (Williams) Love. He graduated from Kutztown State University, Pa. with a degree in secondary education, majoring in English. He taught English at Dieruff High School in Allentown, Pa. where he was also chairman of the English department and director of activities. Due to his success teaching English to vocational students, he was asked to address a conference at



He served as a High School Principal, Assistant Supt., and Supt. in Wyomissing, Pa. He later became the Supt. of the Chestnut Ridge School Dist. in Pennsylvania. The programs he initiated in that district during his tenure, earned him an invitation to address the national conference of school administrators on "The Renaissance of a Small Rural School District". In 1985, he was elected Supt. of Schools in Windham, where he served several years.



Mr. Love remained in the Naval Reserves for over 40 years, rising to the rank of Commander. He participated as a Naval Intelligence Officer with several Reserve units in Pennsylvania. He served on active duty in Rota, Spain and Washington D.C. He particularly loved serving as a Blue and Gold Officer, aiding and supporting applicants to the Naval Academy. Several of his candidates were accepted and graduated as officers.



He was known by friends and family for his affinity for the English language and the written word, his wonderful sense of humor, his compassion and ability to be friends with everyone, and his love for his wife and family. He delighted in his retirement in Maine; dividing his time between his home in Cornish and his "camp" ( cottage) on the coast in Milbridge. John Love dedicated his life to improving the lives of others and gave support and encouragement to so many. He made improvements to every school district where he served.



John was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Thomas; his parents; siblings, Gloria, James, Donald, Margaret, Adeline, and Robert. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Sue, a sister, Kathleen; sons, Christopher, Patrick, and Terrence, and a daughter, Kathlyn Love Wright and her husband Jeffrey; granddaughters, Mia and Madeline Love, grandsons, Thomas, Tucker, and Timothy Wright and his wife Beth; great-granddaughters, Layla and Lucy Wright.



Mr. Love was an Anatomical donor to the Medical School at the University of New England.



A memorial service is planned for the future.







