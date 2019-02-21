Obituary Guest Book View Sign

FALMOUTH - Jack, 90, passed away peacefully on Feb. 16, 2019 with his family by his bedside. Born in Lancaster, Pa.. to Lucile Johnson and John J. Evans Jr. where he lived until moving to New York City to begin his career in banking at the Hanover Bank.



Jack graduated from The Lawrenceville School, where he was captain of the 1946 Eastern Interscholastic Championship Swimming Team. An invitation to Noreen Blakeley to attend the School's senior prom eventually led to a marriage that lasted 67 years. Graduating from Wesleyan University, he was President of his fraternity and Business Manager of the University newspaper. Graduate School of Banking (Wisconsin) and studies at N.Y.U. and Harvard Business School followed.



Activated with the New York Air National Guard, he served during the



Jack's entire career was with the Hanover Bank and its successor, Manufacturers Hanover Trust Co., now a part of J.P. Morgan. He retired as a Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Manufacturers Hanover Trust Co.



Jack served as: Trustee, Depository Trust Co.; Trustee, National Genetics Foundation; financial responsibilities at the diocesan and parish levels, Long Island Episcopal Church; Trustee, Huntington Hospital, N.Y.; Trustee, Sons of the Revolution, N.Y.; Trustee/Treasurer, Society for the Preservation of Long Island Antiquities; Director of the Computer Museum, Boston.



In 1990, the Evans moved from Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y. to Yarmouth. In retirement, Jack was involved in a number of not-for-profit institutions including: Trustee/Interim Director, Portland Museum of Art; Trustee/Interim Director, Victoria Mansion; Trustee, Southern Maine Agency on Aging, where he concentrated on planning and executing A Better Day Facility in Scarborough. A founder, he served as President and C.E.O. of Maine Care Life Community Inc. from 1994 to 2001 during the planning and building of Piper Shores. From 2001 to 2006 , he held the office of Chairman. He was a Corporator and member of the Legacy Society of Maine Medical.



During the summer, the Evans family camp on Squam Lake, N.H. provided the base for the annual get together with the senior Evans, their three children, Anne, John and Elizabeth, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Then there were the years of cruising and racing (member New York Yacht Club) as well as many travels abroad. Not to be forgotten was Jack's active collecting and restoration of early American Antiques.



A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church in Yarmouth.



Gifts in Jack's memory may be sent to Portland's Victoria Mansion or Southern Maine Agency on Aging.







