PORTLAND - John "Jack" H. Wiemert, 83, died at Maine Medical Center on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Jack was born on July 13, 1935, the son of the late John and Helen (Morse) Wiemert in Portland. Jack grew up on Cushing Island, attended St. Dominic's School, and graduated from Westbrook High School, Class of 1954. After high school Jack worked for a number of companies including Zaharis Grocery, Maine Electronics, Oakhurst Dairy, retiring from Portland Valve in 2005. Jack served a brief stint in the U.S. Navy, honorably discharged in 1956.As a young man, Jack's life was put on the straight and narrow when he met Annie "Sue" Johnson. The two married in 1962, at Sacred Heart Church. His hobbies included bowling, woodworking, drawing and talking on his CB radio. As technology evolved so did Jack. In his later years you could find him on Facebook or surfing the internet. Jack was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church and was a volunteer for South Portland Fire Department Engine Six. Jack was predeceased by his brothers, Charles and Martin. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sue Wiemert of South Portland; two daughters, Wendy Wiemert of Florida, Ann Wiemert-Slater and her husband Daniel Slater M.D. of Colorado; grandchildren, Ellen, Sabina, and Jack; sisters-in-law, Ellen Belanger of South Portland, Judy Carver of Saco; numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.Visiting hours celebrating Jack's life will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. The family would like to thank the staff of SCU2 at MMC for the care Jack received.To view Jack's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.comMemorial contributions made in Jack's memory can be made to the:
South Portland Fireand Rescue 684 Broadway South Portland, ME 04106
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 13, 2019