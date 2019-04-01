Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John G. Duarte Jr.. View Sign

WESTBROOK - John G. Duarte Jr., of Westbrook, Maine, passed away on March 26, 2019, at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. He was surrounded by his wife and children. John was born on Sept. 14, 1941, in Cambridge, Mass., the son of John G. Duarte Sr. and Dorothy Hellman Duarte. John attended local schools. After graduation from Wentworth Institute of Technology, he served in the Army. After his marriage to Karen Bailey, he became a registered nurse and had a successful and lengthy career; he was employed by Maine Medical Center for 36 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of the Scarborough Fish and Game Association and enjoyed trap shooting. He fulfilled his lifelong dream of hunting in Africa and made five trips with Karen. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Karen Bailey Duarte; three children, Jessica Nwajei and her husband, Henry, Jonathan Duarte and his wife, Andrea, and Melanie Duarte and her husband, Andrew Berry; seven grandchildren, Christopher, John, and Justin Willette, Adam and Ryan Duarte, and Madeline and Frances Berry; his sisters, Michele Ingalls, and Katherine Duarte; his niece, Bethany Allen and nephew, Christopher Ingalls; and several grandnieces and grandnephews.He was predeceased by his parents, John and Dorothy. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 6-8 p.m., at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, Maine, 04092. A funeral service will be held at the chapel on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 2 p.m., with internment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook. A reception will be held following internment at Living Word Baptist Church, 310 Conant St., Westbrook, Maine, 04092. To express condolences or participate in John's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com . In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Dempsey Center at:dempseycenter.org Funeral Home Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel

