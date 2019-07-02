CASCO - John F. Dyer, passed away June 30, 2019, after a long illness. John was born on Sept. 14, 1932, to John Dyer and Esther (Cushing) Dyer in Portland. He grew up on Cliff Island and was employed as a commercial fisherman for many years. He served honorably in the Navy during the Korean War and told many entertaining stories about his life on the sea. John was an avid reader, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, working in his wood shop, tending his vegetable garden and keeping his eye on nature.
John was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Gloria; his brothers, Alfred and Bruce; and a daughter, Melanie. He is survived by his wife of many years, Judith; his sisters, Sally and Dolores; his daughter, Nanette; his son, Matthew; his stepdaughters, Robin and Cathy; his stepson Griffin; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Friday, July 5, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road, Casco. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 2, 2019