A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland
660 Brighton Avenue
Portland , ME 04102
(207)-878-3246
Obituary

PORTLAND - John F. Arich Jr., 65, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. John was born in Portland on Jan. 20, 1954, the son of John Frank and Theresa (Foley) Arich.



He was predeceased by his father John Frank; Arich and by his partner, Phyllis Davis. John is survived by his mother, Theresa Arich; his sister and brother-in-law Carol and Jim Woodbury; his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Arich and Rob Talbot; his grandson Dylan Talbot; his daughter Megan Arich; his son and son's partner Christopher Arich and Kayla Lindsay, his son, Bryan Arich; and his nieces Julie Woodbury and Judy Monahan and their families.



John graduated from Cheverus High School in 1972. He attended University of Southern Maine. He worked for J.J. Nissen until he retired in 2007 and was an active member of the BCTGM International union. He was an avid outdoorsman with a love of hunting and fishing. He enjoyed being a social member of the Eagles Club of Portland and taking long drives on the backroads of Maine. His beautiful smile is one that will never be forgotten by those that knew and loved him.



There will be a private burial with family at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland and a celebration of life will be held with family and close friends.



To view John's guestbook or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit,



In lieu of flowers,



please send donations to:



Hospice of



Southern Maine



180 US Rte. One



Scarborough, ME 04074







