John Emil NovotnyB1967 - 2019BBURLINGTON, Vt. - On Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, John Emil Novotny died suddenly at the age of 52 in Burlington, Vt., John attended Kennebunk Junior and High Schools, where he participated in soccer, basketball, track and field and several musicals and plays. As a Boy Scout, John earned the rank of Eagle Scout and enjoyed hiking and climbing. John graduated high school as salutatorian and then attended Yale University where he graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. While at Yale, John continued to play club soccer was a walk-on to the fencing team where he specialized in Sabre. John continued his education at University of Vermont and earned his M.S. and Ph.D. in biomechanical and mechanical engineering. John was an assistant professor at the University of Delaware, and for the past nine years, served as associate lecturer in the School of Engineering at University of Vermont. John was a well-respected colleague and his teaching efforts were highlighted by his direction of the Senior Experience in Engineering, a program that linked engineering seniors with businesses in New England. John's greatest pride were his sons, Miles and Theodore Ellis Novotny, whose many school, sports, theatrical and musical activities, in addition to a love of the outdoors, kept the family busy and active. John was preceded in death by his sister, Jayme Novotny. He will be greatly missed by his parents, Marilyn and James Novotny Sr., and his siblings and their spouses, Lynanne and Tim Haley, James Jr. and Jackie Novotny, and Laura Novotny and Casey Hauck, in addition to many nieces and nephews.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 13, 2019