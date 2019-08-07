Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Edwin Dority. View Sign Service Information Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-623-8722 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM South Parish Congregational Church UCC 9 Church St. Augusta , ME View Map Obituary

AUGUSTA - The family of John Edwin Dority lost their greatest advocate and broadest set of shoulders when he passed away peacefully on Aug. 5, 2019.



He was born in Augusta, Maine on Dec. 27, 1936, to Lucy (Stuart) and John Wesley Dority, who predeceased him. He joined his sister, Elinor (Blake), who really wanted a pony instead.



He was a graduate of Cony High School and the University of Maine with a degree in Civil Engineering. He was hired by the MaineDOT and worked in various capacities for the next 53 years, retiring from the position of Chief Engineer. He was very proud of the fact that there was a Dority working in MaineDOT for more than 100 years. He was also extremely proud that the training facility in Fairfield was named after him. The MaineDOT was interconnected with his personal life as his father and grandfather both worked for the Maine Highway Commission later to become MaineDOT. John also met his first wife while working as a Resident Engineer in Damariscotta. Ann (Hall) Dority agreed to be his wife in 1963, and they were partners and friends until her death in 2008. John and Ann had three daughters, Johnna Doucet (Rob), Amanda Beckwith (Ed) and Dianna Dority. Three grandchildren, Daniel Doucet (Jody), Allyson Dority-Mercier, and James Beckwith.



He was lucky enough to get a second chance at love when he met and married Bonnie (Michaud) Dority in 2011. At that point, he welcomed, Jennifer Michaud and Sam Michaud into the family along with additional grandchildren, Cheyanne and Chace McNally, Mason, Maddox and Colby Michaud. After retirement, John was appointed to the Maine Turnpike Authority Board of Directors. John was active as a board member right until the end.



He loved to ATV, fish and in earlier years, hunt. His family grounded him from snowmobiling after having one too many close calls. His love of the State of Maine, and its infrastructure was only eclipsed by his love for his family.



Visiting will be held on Friday, August 9, from 4-8 p.m., at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta. A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, at the South Parish Congregational Church UCC, 9 Church St., Augusta. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Damariscotta.



Condolences to the family may be sent to



Those wishing may make memorial contributions to



the American Heart



Association



51 Route 1, Suite M



Scarborough,



Maine 04074-7134







