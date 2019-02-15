Obituary Guest Book View Sign

KENNEBUNK - John Edward Spenlinhauer III left the dock for the last time Feb. 12, 2019 at the age of 78. He was the son of Georgia Mangiaracine and John Edward Spenlinhauer Jr. from Belmont, Mass.



He will be remembered by his wife, Paula Sheehan Spenlinhauer, of 17 years; his brother, Stephen (Alicia) Spenlinhauer; four children: Sepp (Brian Fassett), Meg (Peter Bergendahl), Eric (Tania), Emmy (Jesse Wychules), two stepchildren: Jennifer (Jeff Lloyd) and Rachael (Todd Croce); 11 grandchildren: Tyler, Brooke, Spencer, Brady, Tia, Cole, Calvin, Andrew, Audrey, Quinn and Jolie; and nieces and nephews.



A graduate of St. Sebastian's and Boston College, class of 1962, John and his brother, Stephen took Spencer Press, a small hand fed letter press business started by their father in the basement of their Belmont home and expanded it, first into a successful web-offset operation in Hingham, Mass. and eventually moving to Wells, to become the sixth largest, privately owned printing company in the USA, with over 700 employees.



John loved numbers and was an early adopter of computers and spreadsheets. He developed new systems and integrated new technologies streamlining the process from press to mailbox putting Spencer Press at the forefront of catalog printing for decades. He was inducted into the Printing Hall of Fame in 1998 for his contributions to the industry and a proud member of Web Offset Association board of directors.



John's truest love was boating and he named all his boats Tivoli, which spells "i lov it" in reverse …and he did love it. With a 200-ton captain's license, John was always planning the next adventure or holiday on Tivoli, which he loved sharing with others. Many holidays started and ended in Antigua, and he was known as the unofficial Mayor of English Harbor. His other love was the coast of Maine and he belonged to the Arundel Yacht Club for many years.



He will be missed by family, friends and acquaintances alike. We invite everyone to "wander on up" to the Celebration of Life in June. Boat shoes and yellow socks optional…



A private ceremony was held in Maine and John is resting next to his dad in Belmont, Mass.



Please visit



To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit John's Book of Memories page at



Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Sailing Academy in Antigua, based right next to English Harbor:







