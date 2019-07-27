JOPLIN, Mo. - John Eben Page II, 80, died July 15, 2019, at his home in Joplin, Mo. John was born Aug. 30, 1938, to John and Elizabeth (Fowle) Page in Boston; the oldest of three children. He is survived by Sheryl Page and three children, Michael and Teri Whitmore, Marcia Himes and Jason Cannon, James and Angela Page.
The Boys' and Girls' Club of Joplin, Mo. will host a memorial, Aug. 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Please send cards and memories to Marcia Himes, 929 S. Monroe Ave., Joplin, MO 64801. They will be shared at a second ceremony in Maine, to be determined later.
In lieu of flowers, please plant a flowering annual
in his memory.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 27, 2019