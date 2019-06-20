WESTBROOK - John E. Sherman Jr., 39, passed away June 14, 2019 in Westbrook. He grew up in Portland and loved to fish.
John's enjoyment in life was his time with his daughter, Cydney, fishing, boat trips on Sebago Lake, doing, puzzles or just a good movie.
He was predeceased by his father, John E. Sherman Sr.; grandparents, Edward C. Sherman Sr., and Charles and Pauline Perry.
He is survived by his daughter, Cydney Sherman; mother, Regina Sherman of Westbrook; grandmother, Pauline Sherman of South Portland; sisters, Geri-Lynn White of Westbrook, Kimberly White-Brinkley and her husband, Wesley of French Lick, Ind., brother, Casey Hunter and his family, Kayla Aria and Farrah of Noblesville, Ind.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 25, at 12 p.m. at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Plains Rd., West Buxton. Arrangements are in the care of the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St. Westbrook, ME 04092. To express condolences or participate in John's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
Hold him close, deep in your heart, and in that way, we'll never part. If others wonder why I'm missing, just tell them I've gone fishing.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 20, 2019