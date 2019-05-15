Guest Book View Sign Obituary





Jack was born on March 14, 1940 in Grand Rapids, Mich. to Charles and Olive Burwell. The family relocated to Cohasset, Mass. and then to South Freeport. After Jack's mother passed, Charles married Frances and created a blended family of four young boys, Don, Herb, Jack and Brian. Jack graduated from Deering High School, Bridgeton Academy and Bryant College. Jack and Marilyn were married in 1965. He and Marilyn moved to San Francisco and returned to Maine, two years later, where Jack and his father started Burwell & Burwell Insurance Agency, specializing in life insurance and employee benefits.



Jack was an accomplished business owner and successful competitive sailor. He retired in 1996, as a life member of the Million Dollar Roundtable. He had salt water in his veins and his heart beat on the ocean. Jack began sailboat racing at a young age and was a championship Lighting class and J-Boat sailor. When he retired from competitive sailing, he and Marilyn started cruising on sailboats and then gradually increased their comfort levels on to power boats. Summers were spent cruising the Maine Coast and winters up and down the West Coast of Florida, with several trips to the Keys. Jack was a member of the Isles Yacht Club, past commodore of the Harraseeket Yacht Club in South Freeport and was a member of the executive committee of the Florida Council of Yacht Clubs, serving as Commodore in 2016 to 2017. Jack was one of the founders of the Suncoast Model Sailing Club as well, and was proud to see it's participation skyrocket over the past decades.



Jack is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marilyn; son Charlie, his wife Nery, and their son, Sebastien Burwell of Hood River, Ore.; daughter, Meredith and her husband, Craig Oestreicher of Freeport. He is also survived by two of his brothers, Herb Burwell of Charleston, S.C. and Brian Burwell of Freeport.



Jack radiated positivity and courage and it was hard to be in a bad mood when you were in his presence. He will be remembered as an inspiration to many.



Receptions to celebrate Jack's life will be held in both Florida and Maine this summer.



In lieu of flowers,



donations can be made in Jack's honor to



Tidewell Hospice



5955 Rand Blvd.



Sarasota, FL 34238



and/or







P.O. Box 22478



Oklahoma City, OK 73123







PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - Jack Burwell, 79, of Punta Gorda Isles, passed away on May 11, 2019 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Fla.Jack was born on March 14, 1940 in Grand Rapids, Mich. to Charles and Olive Burwell. The family relocated to Cohasset, Mass. and then to South Freeport. After Jack's mother passed, Charles married Frances and created a blended family of four young boys, Don, Herb, Jack and Brian. Jack graduated from Deering High School, Bridgeton Academy and Bryant College. Jack and Marilyn were married in 1965. He and Marilyn moved to San Francisco and returned to Maine, two years later, where Jack and his father started Burwell & Burwell Insurance Agency, specializing in life insurance and employee benefits.Jack was an accomplished business owner and successful competitive sailor. He retired in 1996, as a life member of the Million Dollar Roundtable. He had salt water in his veins and his heart beat on the ocean. Jack began sailboat racing at a young age and was a championship Lighting class and J-Boat sailor. When he retired from competitive sailing, he and Marilyn started cruising on sailboats and then gradually increased their comfort levels on to power boats. Summers were spent cruising the Maine Coast and winters up and down the West Coast of Florida, with several trips to the Keys. Jack was a member of the Isles Yacht Club, past commodore of the Harraseeket Yacht Club in South Freeport and was a member of the executive committee of the Florida Council of Yacht Clubs, serving as Commodore in 2016 to 2017. Jack was one of the founders of the Suncoast Model Sailing Club as well, and was proud to see it's participation skyrocket over the past decades.Jack is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marilyn; son Charlie, his wife Nery, and their son, Sebastien Burwell of Hood River, Ore.; daughter, Meredith and her husband, Craig Oestreicher of Freeport. He is also survived by two of his brothers, Herb Burwell of Charleston, S.C. and Brian Burwell of Freeport.Jack radiated positivity and courage and it was hard to be in a bad mood when you were in his presence. He will be remembered as an inspiration to many.Receptions to celebrate Jack's life will be held in both Florida and Maine this summer.In lieu of flowers,donations can be made in Jack's honor toTidewell Hospice5955 Rand Blvd.Sarasota, FL 34238and/orP.O. Box 22478Oklahoma City, OK 73123 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.