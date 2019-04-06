CUMBERLAND - John David Sumpter passed away on April 1, 2019, after battling with depression for many years.He is survived by his daughter, Guenevere Rosenthal, her husband Jorge Ramos and their daughter, Isabella; his son Matthew; his sister Ellen Hathaway, and his nephew Cristopher and his wife Michelle, Joshua, Benjamin and his wife Sarah.John was born on March 8, 1961, the child of Catherine Anne Taylor and John Rocky Sumpter, Jr. As a child, most of his time was spent playing with over 40 cousins at his grandmother's house. On the weekends they went on family drives to parks, museums, going to the beach, leaf-peeping, kiting, playing catch or badminton or crochet in the back yard.Sundays were reserved for Sunday school and visits with his other grandmother. He was in the church choir for many years. He had a beautiful voice. He could play the accordion, trumpet, brass horn, and fiddled with the piano. He was a very skilled carpenter and loved to play with wood, making caricature cribbage boards for family members and larger works for the patio. The list goes on from bird houses, music boxes, a toddler train set, doll cradle etc. He also was a wonderful pencil artist, winning the coveted purple ribbon at the Cumberland Fair for his drawing of his sister's dog Toui. He enlisted in the US army for three years in the mid 80's. Over the years he had multiple different kinds of jobs, many requiring certain skill sets that he performed with ease.Beyond his talents, he had the capacity to make lifelong friends on the spot. He especially liked to make a tired waitress laugh. For recreation, John loved a day off riding his prized Harley Davidson with friends and family around town and seeing the sights. Thanksgiving was his personal favorite holiday to bring the family together. It also allowed him to show off every different type of pie he baked.Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Tuttle Road United Methodist Church, 52 Tuttle Rd., Cumberland, 04021 In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to: Tuttle Road United Methodist Church
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 6, 2019