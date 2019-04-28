Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John David Eustis. View Sign Service Information A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 (207)-878-3246 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 View Map Obituary

PORTLAND - John David Eustis, 83, passed away April 23, 2019 in Portland with family by his side.



John was 4th of 10 children born July 17, 1935 to Stowell Eustis and Dorothy McGuire in Peru, Maine and raised in Rangeley. He enjoyed reminiscing about his childhood antics in a large family, his high school years during which he and his basketball team made it to the state championships in 1952, being a caddie at Mingo Springs and life on a farm.



He attended UMO, was a member of ATO, and graduated with a business degree in 1957. He found employment in Portland at W.T. Grants on Congress St. He also found his wife of 60 years who was working there, Eleanor Griffin. They raised four children together; often times John played the role of 5th child. He was often in the yard tossing a ball with them, playing badminton, or wiffle ball. John always had a joke at the ready and was an eternal flirt. A happy go lucky guy with a strong work ethic that everyone enjoyed being around.



John managed several stores throughout New England and was established in Portland when W.T. Grants fell to bankruptcy in 1976. He went on to work in sales, retiring in 2000 from Pine State Trading Co.



John was an avid golfer and member at Riverside Golf Club, a life member of the



John is predeceased by his brothers, Stowell, Stanley, Dick and Dexter.



He is survived by his wife Eleanor; daughters, Nancy Ray and husband Jeff of Fryeburg, Sandra Brackett and husband David of Standish, Karen Burnell and husband Peter of Windham, and son, Mark and wife Margaret of Auburn; two brothers, Todd and Wally and three sisters, Susan Clark, Dottie Daniels and Rosemary Timberlake; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He is also survived by his greatest source of joy for over three decades, his 12 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.



A special thanks to his neighbors that were a great support over the last decade and to the hard working nurses at MMC who attended so sweetly to him in his final days.



Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 9, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Brooklawn Memorial Park.



To view John's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence please visit,



Donations in Johns name can be made to



The Barbara Bush Children's Center at MMC:



The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital



22 Bramhall St.



Portland, ME 04102







PORTLAND - John David Eustis, 83, passed away April 23, 2019 in Portland with family by his side.John was 4th of 10 children born July 17, 1935 to Stowell Eustis and Dorothy McGuire in Peru, Maine and raised in Rangeley. He enjoyed reminiscing about his childhood antics in a large family, his high school years during which he and his basketball team made it to the state championships in 1952, being a caddie at Mingo Springs and life on a farm.He attended UMO, was a member of ATO, and graduated with a business degree in 1957. He found employment in Portland at W.T. Grants on Congress St. He also found his wife of 60 years who was working there, Eleanor Griffin. They raised four children together; often times John played the role of 5th child. He was often in the yard tossing a ball with them, playing badminton, or wiffle ball. John always had a joke at the ready and was an eternal flirt. A happy go lucky guy with a strong work ethic that everyone enjoyed being around.John managed several stores throughout New England and was established in Portland when W.T. Grants fell to bankruptcy in 1976. He went on to work in sales, retiring in 2000 from Pine State Trading Co.John was an avid golfer and member at Riverside Golf Club, a life member of the Elks Club and an avid reader.John is predeceased by his brothers, Stowell, Stanley, Dick and Dexter.He is survived by his wife Eleanor; daughters, Nancy Ray and husband Jeff of Fryeburg, Sandra Brackett and husband David of Standish, Karen Burnell and husband Peter of Windham, and son, Mark and wife Margaret of Auburn; two brothers, Todd and Wally and three sisters, Susan Clark, Dottie Daniels and Rosemary Timberlake; and numerous nieces and nephews.He is also survived by his greatest source of joy for over three decades, his 12 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.A special thanks to his neighbors that were a great support over the last decade and to the hard working nurses at MMC who attended so sweetly to him in his final days.Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 9, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Brooklawn Memorial Park.To view John's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com Donations in Johns name can be made toThe Barbara Bush Children's Center at MMC:The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital22 Bramhall St.Portland, ME 04102 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com