PORTLAND - John David Eustis, 83, passed away April 23, 2019 in Portland with family by his side.
John was 4th of 10 children born July 17, 1935 to Stowell Eustis and Dorothy McGuire in Peru, Maine and raised in Rangeley. He enjoyed reminiscing about his childhood antics in a large family, his high school years during which he and his basketball team made it to the state championships in 1952, being a caddie at Mingo Springs and life on a farm.
He attended UMO, was a member of ATO, and graduated with a business degree in 1957. He found employment in Portland at W.T. Grants on Congress St. He also found his wife of 60 years who was working there, Eleanor Griffin. They raised four children together; often times John played the role of 5th child. He was often in the yard tossing a ball with them, playing badminton, or wiffle ball. John always had a joke at the ready and was an eternal flirt. A happy go lucky guy with a strong work ethic that everyone enjoyed being around.
John managed several stores throughout New England and was established in Portland when W.T. Grants fell to bankruptcy in 1976. He went on to work in sales, retiring in 2000 from Pine State Trading Co.
John was an avid golfer and member at Riverside Golf Club, a life member of the Elks Club and an avid reader.
John is predeceased by his brothers, Stowell, Stanley, Dick and Dexter.
He is survived by his wife Eleanor; daughters, Nancy Ray and husband Jeff of Fryeburg, Sandra Brackett and husband David of Standish, Karen Burnell and husband Peter of Windham, and son, Mark and wife Margaret of Auburn; two brothers, Todd and Wally and three sisters, Susan Clark, Dottie Daniels and Rosemary Timberlake; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by his greatest source of joy for over three decades, his 12 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
A special thanks to his neighbors that were a great support over the last decade and to the hard working nurses at MMC who attended so sweetly to him in his final days.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 9, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Brooklawn Memorial Park.
Donations in Johns name can be made to
The Barbara Bush Children's Center at MMC:
The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital
22 Bramhall St.
Portland, ME 04102
