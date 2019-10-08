SCARBOROUGH - John D. Lambert Jr., 55, of Westbrook, Maine, died Oct. 2, 2019 after a brief illness.
Born in Portland, the son of John D. Lambert Sr. and Connie Lambert, he attended Portland schools and graduated in 1982. He worked for the Portland Water District for years then moved onto working for the City of Portland.
John loved his family and spending time with them, especially his nieces and nephews whom he always loved seeing on Christmas and birthdays. He was a compassionate and giving person. John had a way of making everyone feel important. He didn't have a selfish bone in his body. John had a contagious smile, and even in the worst of times, he'd still give you a smile. He would make us laugh with his humor. His favorite pastimes were tending to his plants and chilling to music. He is loved by so many and will truly be missed.
He was predeceased by his parents, and his partner, Gordon Campbell.
He is survived by his sister, Carolyn Lyden and her husband, Paul, brothers, Paul, Anthony and Richard Lambert, and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Irish Heritage Center, formally St. Dominic's, State Street, Portland. A reception will follow after the service. Arrangements are under the care of Coastal Cremation Services.
Please visit www.coastalcremationservices.com to view John's tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.
In lieu of flowers,
donations may be made,
in John's memory to:
The Preble Street
Resource Center
38 Preble St.
Portland, ME 04101
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 8, 2019