HOLLIS - John "Jack" Curran, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. Jack was the son of John and Nellie Curran of Dedham, Mass. He was born in 1944 in Norwood, Mass. He graduated from Dedham High School and spent four years in the Air Force, including some time in Val-d'Or, Canada. He went on to work for news radio stations, (WARA of Attleboro, Mass. and WYNZ of South Portland) and later as a journalist for WCSH-TV. He retired as a machinist from Texas Instruments in 2012. Jack enjoyed reading, watching mystery TV programs, and writing his memoirs. He often liked to reminisce about his trips to the village of Polleeney in Galway, Ireland.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Kathie of Hollis; son Sean, wife Chris; and granddaughter, Sydney of Hollis; son Tim, wife Betchie, and grandson, Lucas of Hawaii; sisters, Mary Nichols of Maryland, Ellen Crampton of Massachusetts, and Susan Curran of New Mexico.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, February 26, from 2-4 p.m., followed by a 4 p.m. funeral service, with Pastor Ron Sargent officiating, at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rte. 22) in Buxton. Burial will be private with USAF Honors at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the
Gosnell Memorial
Hospice House,
11 Hunnewell Road,
Scarborough, Maine 04074
Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service
498 Long Plains Rd
Buxton, ME 04093
(207) 929-3723
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 23, 2019