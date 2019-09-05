|
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home
SCARBOROUGH - John "Jack" Conley, 88, of Scarborough, died peacefully at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Jack was born on Sept. 5,1930, in Portland, the son of Patrick and Alice Conley. He grew up in the Libbytown neighborhood of Portland and attended Portland schools.
After serving with the United States Air Force, where he was certified as a Judo instructor, Jack worked at the U.S. Post Office. He was an avid golfer, a Little League coach and umpire, he enjoyed reading, spending time at the beach, dancing, playing cards, bowling, wintering in Florida, and spending time with friends at the Elks club where he had served as a trustee.
He was predeceased by his parents; and first wife, June (Queen) Conley; son, Timothy Conley; siblings, Louis, Raymond, Charles, Harold, and Ethelyn.
Jack is survived by his wife, Jeannette (Geary) Conley; sons, Richard and his wife Cheryl, of Portland, John and his wife Amy, of Windham, daughter-in-law, Carmel Conley of Gorham; five grandchildren, Alyssa Conley, Kathleen Quimby, Michael Conley, Melissa Nicely and Nicholas Conley; eight great-grandchildren; stepdaughters, Catherine and her husband Michael Francoeur, of Windham, Julie and her husband Joseph Dugas, of Windham, Michelle and her husband Todd Arsenault, of Westbrook; six grandstepchildren, Joseph and Shawn Francoeur, Kayla and Joshua Dugas, Brittney and Courtney Arsenault.
A period of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. Burial with military honors will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.
To view John's guestbook or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit, www.athutchins.com
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made
in Jack's name to
Gosnell Memorial Hospice House
11 Hunnewell Road
Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 5, 2019
