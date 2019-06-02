ENGLEWOOD, Fla. - John Arnold Chaney, 82, died peacefully May 3, 2019 with his wife at his side.
John was born in Freeport on Jan. 1, 1937, the son of Earlington P. and Mary S. Chaney. He graduated from Freeport High School in 1955 with the highest of honors. He then attended Gorham State Teachers College.
He met Judith Gilbert and they were married March 13, 1959. John served in the Army with a two-year tour in Panama. When he returned from service, he and his wife built their first home in Freeport, and together they raised two children.
He worked at Bath Iron Works for many years as a pipefitter. He then went to work at L.L. Bean, Inc. in the Freeport salesroom for 22 years as the third shift supervisor until he retired in 1996. He was also past Master at the Freeport Masonic lodge.
After his retirement he and his wife spent their winters in Englewood, Fla. at Shady Haven mobile park. He was active in park functions often cooking his specialties. Friends looked forward to his cheesecake and old-fashioned ginger bread with homemade whipped cream. You could always find him cruising around town on his three wheeled bike, frequently stopping at his favorite coffee shop telling stories to all his friends. He and his wife also spent many nights at the point watching the sunset with friends.
He had a love for building, working with his hands and mowing all the lawns of his various rental properties. He spent many years hunting with his son and their favorite beagles. He loved being out on the open water boating and fishing with his family. He had a passion for gardening and had the most beautiful vegetable gardens. He also loved watching sports; football, basketball, tennis and track. One of Johns greatest passions was cooking, which he passed down to his oldest granddaughter. He loved picking out crab and lobsters, always making sure that he tested each one before it was good enough to share with his family.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, David S. Chaney.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judith A. Chaney; his daughter, Jennifer A. Libby and (Dwight), his son, Darrell E. P. Chaney; his sisters Rosaline Sanford and Karen Marsh; his granddaughters, Heather and Whitney Libby.
His humor was unmatched, and he always had a wild story to tell. As a good friend said, "He always had people laughing with his wit and wisdom".
Service will be held Saturday June 8, at 2 p.m. at the Freeport Masonic Lodge, 33 Mallett Drive, reception to follow. For all our friends in Shady Haven we will be having a small ceremony in the fall.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the
Freeport Elders Association
P.O. Box 176
53 Depot St.
Freeport, Maine 04032
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 2, 2019