BERWICK - It is with great sadness to announce the Line of Duty Death of Captain Joel Barnes, 32, of Shapleigh. Capt. Joel Barnes succumbed to injuries Friday March 1, 2019, while fighting a fire in Berwick, Maine.



Captain Joel Barnes was born in Portland, Nov. 17, 1986, the son of Michael Barnes and Margaret Maleski Barnes.



Barnes was a 2005 graduate of Old Orchard Beach High School. In Berwick, where he had worked since 2016, he was a training officer and emergency medical services coordinator. He previously worked at South Berwick Rescue, York Ambulance, the Old Orchard Beach Fire Department and as a firefighter and paramedic in Myrtle Beach, S.C. He was a per diem firefighter in Acton.



He attended the Southern Maine Community College Paramedicine and fire science program and trained at Saco Valley Fire Academy and the Horry County Fire Department in South Carolina.



Joel was known for his wry whit. He enjoyed the outdoors and some of his favorite activities were camping, hiking, mountain biking, and kayaking. He particularly enjoyed time spent on family land passed down from several generations on a pond in Maine. He also enjoyed taking road trips both independently and with friends. His father will always fondly remember the trips they took to see Red Sox games at various stadiums. His mother will remember him as a dedicated and loving son who put his family first. He was a wonderful uncle to his nephew and niece. He was very creative in making up silly games to make his nephew laugh, and they often bonded while watching Scooby Doo cartoons, as well as enjoying tours of the fire department.



He recently bought a home with community lake access and he was enjoying making it his own.



Survivors include his mother, Margaret Barnes of Old Orchard Beach, father, Michael Barnes and wife Deborah of Old Orchard Beach; a sister, Kara Allaire and husband Daniel of Dover, N.H.; and nephew and niece, Evan and Adrienne; as well as a number of aunts and uncles.



A private family service will be held for immediate family and close friends at 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 10 at the Old Orchard Beach Funeral Home, 36 Portland Ave., in Old Orchard Beach.



A public memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, March 10, at the Cross-Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, in Portland.



Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery with a private graveside service.



Old Orchard Beach Funeral Home, 36 Portland Ave, Old Orchard Beach are entrusted with his services.



For those wishing to post condolences please go to www.oobfh.com



Barnes' family has requested that any donations being made in his name go to the



Berwick Volunteer



Firefighters Association



in his memory c/o



Kennebunk Saving Bank,



2 School St.,



Berwick, ME 03901







36 Portland Avenue

Old Orchard Beach , ME 04064

