NEWBURY, Mass. - Joanne (Lowell) Johnson, 71, a longtime resident of Newbury, Mass., died Sept.12, 2019, following a brief and unexpected illness. She was the devoted wife of 49 years to Ralph. F. Johnson, Jr.
Joanne was the daughter of the late Percival M. and Gertrude W. (Dole) Lowell, and represented the 10th generation in a family of local builders of wooden boats. She grew up in Newbury and was a graduate of Wells College in Aurora, N.Y. She also received a Master's degree from the University of Virginia.
Beginning in 1970, Joanne served in executive positions at the Essex Bank, in Ipswich, and its corporate successors, retiring in 2012 as a Vice President from Bank of America, in Charlotte, N.C. Following her retirement, she served as an occasional consultant to TD Bank in the Portland area.
In addition to her husband, Joanne is survived by her brother Percival Marcus Lowell and his wife Marita of Acton, Maine.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019