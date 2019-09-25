PORTLAND - Joanne Adams, resident of Fallbrook Woods in Portland, died peacefully on Sept. 23, 2019, with her family by her side.
Joanne was born on May 20, 1933, to Wilburta E. (Bryant) Couturier and Lawrence R. Couturier. She married Eugene Adams, and they raised their two children in Portland. Joanne worked many years as an assistant buyer for Hannaford in Scarborough, Maine. Joanne was a kind, thoughtful person who always went out of her way to help others. Her life centered around her family, particularly her grandchildren, and visiting with her sisters in law. She was a meticulous housekeeper, excellent cook, and enjoyed sewing, and baking delicious desserts. Listening to music and dancing also gave her much joy. Joanne very much enjoyed being outside in the sunshine and taking long walks. In her pre-Alzheimer's life, she participated in many local races and placed in the top for her age group.
Her generosity did not go unnoticed, as she was an active volunteer at the Wayside Soup Kitchen and the Preble Street Resource Center. For many years, she was also a member of the Pride's Corner Congregational Church.
She is survived by her son, Jack Adams, and her former daughter-in-law, (Guardian) Maddy Adams of Portland, and their children, Alicia Adams of Parsonsfield, and Nick Adams of Portland; her daughter, Debra Dahms, and her husband, Ronald, of Windham, and their children, Jason, Beau and Sadiee Dahms. Joanne is also survived by three great-grandchildren - Jonah, Tyler and Trevor; sisters-in-law, Cynthia Adams and Louise Adams of Portland, and Olive Couturier of Monroe. She also leaves behind her Aunt Ruby who was very special to her, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Couturier, and husband, Eugene Adams.
Joanne's family would like to thank the staff of Fallbrook Woods and Compassus Hospice for their loving care of Joanne.
A celebration of life will be held on September 27, at 11 a.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maine Chapter of the .
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 25, 2019