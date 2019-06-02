Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk , ME 04043 (207)-985-2752 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk , ME 04043 View Map Obituary

KENNEBUNKPORT - Joan T. Junker, 89, a long-time resident of Goose Rocks Beach, died Thursday morning, May 30, 2019 at Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco. She was born in Newton, Mass. on May 2, 1930, a daughter of Homer Sanford and Helen (Winchester) Tilton. She grew up in Newton and graduated from Newton High School. Joan met William A. Junker on the sands of Goose Rocks Beach and they were married on Feb. 18, 1950. She raised her children as a stay-at-home mom and was very involved in all of their childhood activities. Joan was a tireless volunteer over the years for several endeavors, including the Georgetown, Mass. Public School System where she was a teacher aide and a member of the Sports Boosters. After moving to Maine in 1976, she became an avid birder and continued her volunteer work at Laudholm Farm with bird banding and research projects. She was instrumental in the protection of nesting Piping Plovers at Goose Rocks. Joan was a 35-year volunteer at the former Webber Hospital and Southern Maine Medical Center, now Southern Maine Healthcare. Joan enjoyed traveling on recreation department trips and attending performances at the Portland Symphony Orchestra. Later in life, she became a devoted Red Sox fan and delighted in the team's success as she learned more about the game of baseball. She loved to spend time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren, and relished the chance to host and entertain anytime of the year. Her homemade chocolate chip cookies, chocolate sauce, and macaroni and cheese were unmatched, as were her laughter and kindness. Joan put the needs of others before her own. She just wanted everyone to be happy. When her family needed something, Joan was there. Joan's family had been coming to Goose Rocks since the early 1900s. She reveled in sharing old family stories keeping that history alive. After being lifelong summer residents, Joan and William (Muz and Fuz, to some) moved full-time to the beach in 1976. They spent 42 wonderful years as the number one advocates for living year-round in Maine. Joan is predeceased by her husband, William A. Junker. Survivors include three children: daughter, Joanne J. Arrington and husband, Alpheus of Woodbridge, Va., son, William A. Junker III and wife, Maria of Goose Rocks Beach, Kennebunkport, son, Eric Junker and his partner, Denyse Wise of Hills Beach, former daughter-in-law, Lenore McDonald of Oakland, Calif.; five grandchildren: Lillie, Michael, Matthew, Nicholas, and Emily Junker; one step grandson, Alpheus Arrington III and his son, David; one brother, John W. Tilton of Carlsbad, Calif., one sister-in-law, Hildegard Junker of Kennebunk; and several nieces and nephews across the country and in Canada. Joan's family wishes to sincerely thank Dr. David Strassler, the entire staff of Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco, as well as staff at Hospice of Southern Maine for their incredible, kind, and compassionate care. Visiting hours will be on Sunday, June 2, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk. Joan touched the hearts of many. A Celebration of life will be held in September and details will be provided by the family when final arrangements have been made. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Joan's Book of Memories Page at







Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to donate in her memory are encouraged to send a contribution to:
Laudholm Trust
P.O. Box 1007
Wells, ME 04090;
or
Kennebunkport Conservation Trust
P.O. Box 7004
Cape Porpoise, ME 04014

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 2, 2019

