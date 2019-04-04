|
SOUTH PORTLAND - Joan P. Rand, 81, of Sawyer Street, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at her home in South Portland surrounded by family members.
She was born on June 9, 1937, in Berlin, N.H., to Stanwood L. Given and Bertha Jutrus. Joan was salutatorian of her class at Cathedral High School in 1955.
Joan married Leroy W. Rand on Sept. 8, 1956, at Holy Cross Church. She worked at the Prudential Insurance Company as a secretary from 1955 to 1957, before becoming the mother of seven. She raised her family in Cape Elizabeth and was a former and original communicant of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, and in later years, a communicant of Holy Cross Church.
Joan's biggest enjoyment was anytime spent with her family, especially vacations with her husband.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Leroy; daughter, Jacqueline Cecile Rand; granddaughter, Kathleen Michele Reagan; brother, Stanwood Given, Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Mary Rand.
She is survived by her daughters, Michel Reagan of Standish, Jo-Ellen Rand of South Portland, Allison Myers and husband Mark of Old Orchard Beach; sons, Kevin Rand and wife Tisa of Lakeland, Fla., Gregory Rand and wife Teresa of Rock Spring, Ga., Dennis Rand and wife Connie of Casco, and David Rand of Salem, Mass. She also leaves 19 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a nephew, Stanwood Given and wife Pam ; special friends, Steve and Judith Hill, Carl and Martha Henrickson, and Ruth Brennan.
Visiting Hours celebrating Joan's life will be held on Thursday, April 4 from 4-8 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Friday, April 5 at 10:15 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Joan's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mary Rollo, a dear friend and caregiver to Joan through the last few years of her life.
In lieu of flowers,
memorial contributions may be made to:
Holy Cross School
436 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
207-773-6511
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 4, 2019
