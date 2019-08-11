Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 (207)-846-4011 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 View Map Obituary

FALMOUTH - Joan E. Monroe, 88, of Falmouth died on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Sedgewood Commons Care Facility in Falmouth. She was born Oct. 9, 1930 in Jersey City, N.J., the daughter of Alice (Carter) and Francis C. Bell.She was educated in the Tenafly, N.J. schools where she played basketball, volleyball and was a football cheerleader on the high school teams. Joan also sang in the Glee Club.Joan was a homemaker until her sons were in junior high school. After moving to Cumberland in 1966, she was a member of the New Comers Club, a member of Val Halla Golf Club and was a den leader for a Cub Scout Patrol. She then pursued a career of office work in the insurance industry and later worked as an OSD clerk for Roadway Trucking for 22 years where she retired in 1992. In retirement, Joan worked part time for Cole Haan Shoes in Yarmouth.Joan was athletic and enjoyed golf and jogging. She was a fan of the New York Giants and then the New York Jets. Joan enjoyed reading books about spirituality, Ireland and Scotland. She was predeceased by her former husband and good friend, Dr. Harold J. Monroe.Joan is survived by her two sons, Matthew Lee Monroe and his wife Nancy of New Harbor and Gerald Glen Monroe and his wife Sharon of Concord, N.H.; four grandchildren, Andrew Monroe, US Navy, Fort Dix, N.J., Jason Monroe and his wife Katelyn of South Boston, Mass., Christopher Monroe and his fiancée Kaytlynn Jacobs-Brett of Concord, N.H., and Catherine Monroe of Concord, N.H.; her niece, goddaughter and friend Jill Toher of Durham.Visiting hours will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Moss Side Cemetery, 335 Main St., Cumberland Center.Please visit







