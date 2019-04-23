Joan Marie (DiBiase) Lemelin

Guest Book
  • "I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of your..."
    - Victoria Saniuk
  • "I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Joanne she..."
    - Francis Amoroso
  • "We were so sorry to hear of Joann's passing. We are old..."
    - Albert & Alta Aceto
Service Information
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA
01803
(781)-272-0050
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Church
111 Winn St
Burlington, MA
View Map
Obituary

BURLINGTON, Mass. - Joan Marie (DiBiase) Lemelin, of Burlington, April 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert "Al". Loving mother of Patrick and his wife, Morgana of Billerica, Stephen and his wife, Kelly, of Burlington and Luke of Burlington. Proud grandmother of Julia, Bubba and Jack. Sister of Anna Romano of Maine, Francis DiBiase of Maine, James DiBiase Jr. of Maine, and the late Viola Romano and Dominic DiBiase. Visiting hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., Burlington (Exit 34 off Route 128/95 Woburn side) on Thursday, April 25 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Friday, April 26 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington, at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net and www.stmargaretburlington.org

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com