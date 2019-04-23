BURLINGTON, Mass. - Joan Marie (DiBiase) Lemelin, of Burlington, April 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert "Al". Loving mother of Patrick and his wife, Morgana of Billerica, Stephen and his wife, Kelly, of Burlington and Luke of Burlington. Proud grandmother of Julia, Bubba and Jack. Sister of Anna Romano of Maine, Francis DiBiase of Maine, James DiBiase Jr. of Maine, and the late Viola Romano and Dominic DiBiase. Visiting hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., Burlington (Exit 34 off Route 128/95 Woburn side) on Thursday, April 25 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Friday, April 26 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington, at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net and www.stmargaretburlington.org
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 23, 2019