PORTLAND - Joan Marie Catherine Hancock Skelton died Monday May 20, 2019. Born on Feb. 7, 1931, in Raymond, she was a daughter of Catherine and Sydney Hancock and brought up in Portland.
Joan graduated from Portland High School in 1949 and went to work for Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., then entered the U.S. Navy in February of 1952. She married James Skelton on May 4,
1954 and left the Armed Services in August of 1954.
Joan is survived by her seven children, Marie, Thomas, Susan, Patricia, Carol, Peter and Barbara. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Joan was a life-long Catholic and a parishioner of St. Patrick's Church as well as a member of the St. Patrick's Women's Fellowship. She enjoyed all the children and her life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 673 Stevens Avenue, Portland on Tuesday, May 28 at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park. Arrangements by A. T. Hutchins Funeral Home.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 25, 2019