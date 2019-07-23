Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Marie "Bunny" Butterfield. View Sign Obituary

WESTBROOK - Joan Marie "Bunny" Butterfield, 85, passed away peacefully of natural causes on July 18, 2019 at the Springbrook Center Nursing Facility in Westbrook. She was born on Jan. 21, 1934 in Portland, daughter of George and Emily Bridges.



Bunny grew up and attended schools in Westbrook. After graduating from Westbrook High she married Donald P. Butterfield on Oct. 10, 1953. She worked as a prep technician at Brighton Medical Hospital in Portland before retiring. She then volunteered as a teacher's aide at East End Community School in Portland.



Bunny was very dedicated to the children at the school. She enjoyed decorating her home and cooking for family and friends especially during the holidays, dressing up for Halloween and making wedding cakes for family and friends.



She is predeceased by her ex-husband Donald P. Butterfield Sr.; her son, Richard "Dicky" Butterfield; and her sister, Dorothy "Dot" Parady.



She is survived by sons, Donald Jr. and his wife, Michele of Gorham, Dicky's wife, Anne of Gorham, Doug and his wife, Debbie of Standish; sisters, Lorraine "Sis" Marion of Portland, Donna Green of Gorham and Shirley "Pinky" Young of Clarksville, Ark.; grandchildren, Heather Luongo of Gray, Brianne Butterfield of Cambridge, Mass., Brent Butterfield of Standish and Amy Kline of Naples; several nieces and nephews; and three great-grandchildren.



Bunny preregistered with the Anatomical Donor Program at the University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine because of her deep commitment to medical education. It is through this program that medical and other health profession students receive their education and physicians learn new clinical procedures.







WESTBROOK - Joan Marie "Bunny" Butterfield, 85, passed away peacefully of natural causes on July 18, 2019 at the Springbrook Center Nursing Facility in Westbrook. She was born on Jan. 21, 1934 in Portland, daughter of George and Emily Bridges.Bunny grew up and attended schools in Westbrook. After graduating from Westbrook High she married Donald P. Butterfield on Oct. 10, 1953. She worked as a prep technician at Brighton Medical Hospital in Portland before retiring. She then volunteered as a teacher's aide at East End Community School in Portland.Bunny was very dedicated to the children at the school. She enjoyed decorating her home and cooking for family and friends especially during the holidays, dressing up for Halloween and making wedding cakes for family and friends.She is predeceased by her ex-husband Donald P. Butterfield Sr.; her son, Richard "Dicky" Butterfield; and her sister, Dorothy "Dot" Parady.She is survived by sons, Donald Jr. and his wife, Michele of Gorham, Dicky's wife, Anne of Gorham, Doug and his wife, Debbie of Standish; sisters, Lorraine "Sis" Marion of Portland, Donna Green of Gorham and Shirley "Pinky" Young of Clarksville, Ark.; grandchildren, Heather Luongo of Gray, Brianne Butterfield of Cambridge, Mass., Brent Butterfield of Standish and Amy Kline of Naples; several nieces and nephews; and three great-grandchildren.Bunny preregistered with the Anatomical Donor Program at the University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine because of her deep commitment to medical education. It is through this program that medical and other health profession students receive their education and physicians learn new clinical procedures. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com