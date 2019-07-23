WESTBROOK - Joan Marie "Bunny" Butterfield, 85, passed away peacefully of natural causes on July 18, 2019 at the Springbrook Center Nursing Facility in Westbrook. She was born on Jan. 21, 1934 in Portland, daughter of George and Emily Bridges.
Bunny grew up and attended schools in Westbrook. After graduating from Westbrook High she married Donald P. Butterfield on Oct. 10, 1953. She worked as a prep technician at Brighton Medical Hospital in Portland before retiring. She then volunteered as a teacher's aide at East End Community School in Portland.
Bunny was very dedicated to the children at the school. She enjoyed decorating her home and cooking for family and friends especially during the holidays, dressing up for Halloween and making wedding cakes for family and friends.
She is predeceased by her ex-husband Donald P. Butterfield Sr.; her son, Richard "Dicky" Butterfield; and her sister, Dorothy "Dot" Parady.
She is survived by sons, Donald Jr. and his wife, Michele of Gorham, Dicky's wife, Anne of Gorham, Doug and his wife, Debbie of Standish; sisters, Lorraine "Sis" Marion of Portland, Donna Green of Gorham and Shirley "Pinky" Young of Clarksville, Ark.; grandchildren, Heather Luongo of Gray, Brianne Butterfield of Cambridge, Mass., Brent Butterfield of Standish and Amy Kline of Naples; several nieces and nephews; and three great-grandchildren.
Bunny preregistered with the Anatomical Donor Program at the University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine because of her deep commitment to medical education. It is through this program that medical and other health profession students receive their education and physicians learn new clinical procedures.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 23, 2019