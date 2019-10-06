Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home - Milbridge 47 Main Street Milbridge , ME 04658 (207)-546-2435 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Faith United Methodist Church Columbia , ME View Map Obituary

HARRINGTON - Joan F. Meserve, 92, our beautiful mother, loving wife, and fun-loving "Grandma Bub", passed away peacefully at her home, on Sept. 27, 2019, surrounded by family.



She was born on April 20, 1927, in Harrington, the oldest daughter of George W. Frye, and Edna Look Frye. She was her father's sidekick, and at a young age, he gave her the nickname, "Bub", and it stuck. She attended Harrington schools from elementary through high school. She went on to the University of Maine at Orono and graduated in 1948 with a degree in romance languages. While at Orono, Joanie met the love of her life, Richard Meserve. They married in September 1948, and together they raised five children.



When her youngest child entered kindergarten, Joan began her teaching career with MSAD 37. She went back to school and earned her master's degree in library science, and in 1968 became the librarian at Narraguagus High School. She retired after 24 years with the district. In 1990, she and Dick began dividing their time between Maine and Plant City, Florida. They spent 26 years as "snowbirds" and developed strong friendships with a large circle of friends. Joan became an integral part of the Country Meadows community where she enjoyed morning coffee with "the girls" and daily golf matches.



In addition to being an avid golfer, Joan was also a gifted artist and gracious hostess, whether for the family's regular "Friday night dinners" or dinner parties with friends. She loved nothing more than to be surrounded by people she loved, enjoying an evening of delicious food, good music, and lively conversation. She and Dick loved dancing together to the big band music of the '40s, and dazzled many with their skills for decades. This love for dancing continued into her retirement, and she took up tap dancing in her late 70s, and was part of a group that performed numerous times at Plant City's annual Strawberry Festival.



Joan's many grandchildren remember her as the coolest grandma ever. She had the best laugh, warmest hugs, and her smile would light up the room. She was also a fierce competitor, whether she was playing ping-pong or ladder golf during family reunions at Fort Williams. Well into her 80s, she was online, chatting on Facebook, making investments, and encouraging her grandchildren to plan for their future. They will be forever grateful for her generosity, foresight, and financial guidance that encouraged them to start planning for retirement while in their 20s.



Joan is survived by her husband of 71 years, Richard, and their five children: Susan Driscoll of Bethel, Conn., Richard Meserve Jr. and wife, Susan, of Harrington, Sandi Leackfeldt and husband, Stephen, of Harrington, Cathy McGaffin and husband, Don, of South Portland, and Michael Meserve and wife, Sarah, of Harrington. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.



Joan was the oldest of three girls. She is survived by her two sisters: Jeanne Begley of Waldoboro, and Debbie Cashman and husband, Charlie, of Harrington, as well as generations of nieces and nephews.



Joan's positive outlook on life and upbeat personality made everyone want to be around her. She never spoke an unkind word about anyone and believed the best of all she met. We will miss her patience, keen intellect, kind heart, and her cheery, "Hello, dear!" She was a gift to her family and hers was a life well-lived.



A celebration of Joan's life will be held at the Faith United Methodist Church in Columbia, on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. Immediately following, there will be a reception at Harrington Elementary School.



Arrangements under the direction and care of Bragdon Kelley Funeral Home, Milbridge.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Joan's memory to one of the following:



Maine Community Foundation



George W. Frye



Scholarship Fund



245 Main St.



Ellsworth, ME 04605



Faith United



Methodist Church



PO Box 186



Columbia Falls, ME 04623







HARRINGTON - Joan F. Meserve, 92, our beautiful mother, loving wife, and fun-loving "Grandma Bub", passed away peacefully at her home, on Sept. 27, 2019, surrounded by family.She was born on April 20, 1927, in Harrington, the oldest daughter of George W. Frye, and Edna Look Frye. She was her father's sidekick, and at a young age, he gave her the nickname, "Bub", and it stuck. She attended Harrington schools from elementary through high school. She went on to the University of Maine at Orono and graduated in 1948 with a degree in romance languages. While at Orono, Joanie met the love of her life, Richard Meserve. They married in September 1948, and together they raised five children.When her youngest child entered kindergarten, Joan began her teaching career with MSAD 37. She went back to school and earned her master's degree in library science, and in 1968 became the librarian at Narraguagus High School. She retired after 24 years with the district. In 1990, she and Dick began dividing their time between Maine and Plant City, Florida. They spent 26 years as "snowbirds" and developed strong friendships with a large circle of friends. Joan became an integral part of the Country Meadows community where she enjoyed morning coffee with "the girls" and daily golf matches.In addition to being an avid golfer, Joan was also a gifted artist and gracious hostess, whether for the family's regular "Friday night dinners" or dinner parties with friends. She loved nothing more than to be surrounded by people she loved, enjoying an evening of delicious food, good music, and lively conversation. She and Dick loved dancing together to the big band music of the '40s, and dazzled many with their skills for decades. This love for dancing continued into her retirement, and she took up tap dancing in her late 70s, and was part of a group that performed numerous times at Plant City's annual Strawberry Festival.Joan's many grandchildren remember her as the coolest grandma ever. She had the best laugh, warmest hugs, and her smile would light up the room. She was also a fierce competitor, whether she was playing ping-pong or ladder golf during family reunions at Fort Williams. Well into her 80s, she was online, chatting on Facebook, making investments, and encouraging her grandchildren to plan for their future. They will be forever grateful for her generosity, foresight, and financial guidance that encouraged them to start planning for retirement while in their 20s.Joan is survived by her husband of 71 years, Richard, and their five children: Susan Driscoll of Bethel, Conn., Richard Meserve Jr. and wife, Susan, of Harrington, Sandi Leackfeldt and husband, Stephen, of Harrington, Cathy McGaffin and husband, Don, of South Portland, and Michael Meserve and wife, Sarah, of Harrington. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.Joan was the oldest of three girls. She is survived by her two sisters: Jeanne Begley of Waldoboro, and Debbie Cashman and husband, Charlie, of Harrington, as well as generations of nieces and nephews.Joan's positive outlook on life and upbeat personality made everyone want to be around her. She never spoke an unkind word about anyone and believed the best of all she met. We will miss her patience, keen intellect, kind heart, and her cheery, "Hello, dear!" She was a gift to her family and hers was a life well-lived.A celebration of Joan's life will be held at the Faith United Methodist Church in Columbia, on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. Immediately following, there will be a reception at Harrington Elementary School.Arrangements under the direction and care of Bragdon Kelley Funeral Home, Milbridge.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Joan's memory to one of the following:Maine Community FoundationGeorge W. FryeScholarship Fund245 Main St.Ellsworth, ME 04605Faith UnitedMethodist ChurchPO Box 186Columbia Falls, ME 04623 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com