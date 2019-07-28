Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Elizabeth Marcisso. View Sign Service Information Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 (207)-773-6511 Obituary

PORTLAND - Joan Elizabeth Macisso, 86, of Wilson Street, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Mercy Hospital with her loving family by her side.



Joan was born the only child of the late John J. and Loretta M. (Roma) Lamon on Nov. 27, 1932.



She attended local schools and was a proud graduate of Portland High School class of 1951. There is something about a man in a uniform, from the U.S. Navy to the Portland Fire Department, she met and married Martin T. Macisso Jr. Her belief in angels gave her six beautiful children who were an extension of her. Together they raised them on Munjoy Hill.



A member of the Cerebral Palsy Mother's Club, PTA, Portland Fire Auxillary, and an appointed city election clerk. Her love of life, family, friendships, and all of the good they bring were her stepping-stones. Together, she and Martin would travel to St. Thomas, Italy, Ireland, Belgium, Boston, Hawaii, along with various bus trips to New York City and Quebec. During those trips, she made friends for life, some of whom she would not see again, but whom she would send Christmas cards to every year and receive tales in response of how their families were doing.



Joan enjoyed her flowers and gardening around her yard. She was an amazing cook and baker. When it came to the holidays, whether it be Christmas, Easter, May Day, July 4th, and even St. Paddy's Day, she was in her glory. The house on Wilson Street had an open door policy. Each holiday had its own set of decorations to which she would set out a menu for the occasion. Everyone was welcome and no one ever left hungry or not feeling loved. Joan was a giver, if you gave her something, you would always receive something in return. She loved people and could talk with anyone; she was a sincere person who was loved by those who met her.



She was referred to as Ma, Nana, Aunt Joan, Mrs. Macisso, Joanie and to the Van Dam children (Sam, Peter, and Abigail), she was Mimi, whom she had nannied for many years. Even after the children were grown, Joan maintained a close relationship with the family.



To her own grandchildren, Joan was devoted to their passions and proud of their achievements. Always offering encouragement and keeping in touch with them all, no matter how far they traveled.



Joan left behind so many friends and family who loved and cared deeply for her, and were held in her warm embrace, but none more special than best friend and sister-in-law, Jacqueline Marcisso and her husband Samuel; a special son, David Duffy and family.



The family would like to thank her other angels, Dr. Anna Niegowska and her team of nurses, Karen, Lori, Jenny, and Risa for their wonderful and attentive care and Dr. Christopher Kleeman and a special thanks to Dr. Anish Pithadia of Mercy Hospital for his utmost expertise and devotion to Joan in her final days.



Joan sadly leaves behind her husband of 68 years, Captain Martin T. Macisso Jr; two daughters, Jean and her husband Scott Proctor of Saco, and Elizabeth Macisso of Boynton Beach, Fla., four sons, Martin Macisso III of Portland, Stephen and his wife, Francine Macisso of Portland, John and his wife, Maureen Macisso of Portland, and Michael and his wife, Lynnda Macisso of Plymouth, Mass.; 10 grandchildren, Stephen Macisso Jr., Casey Kondik, Christopher Macisso, James Macisso, Michael Macisso, Dante Macisso, Joseph Macisso, Lindsey Proctor, Ryan Proctor, and Patrick Skibiski; four great-grandchildren, Ava Macisso, Natalie Macisso, Owen Macisso, and Shea Kondik; many nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours celebrating Joan's life will be held on Wednesday, July 31, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the Chapel at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Joan's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit



"Someday I'll wish upon a star and wake up where the clouds are far behind me. Where troubles melt like lemon drops away above the chimney tops that's where you'll find me"



For the many times it benefited her personally,



in lieu of flowers, Joan and her family would appreciate those who are able, to consider a blood donation



to the Red Cross or local blood bank.







