WESTBROOK- Joan Elizabeth Larson, 83, passed away June 9, 2019, at her daughter's home in Gorham. She was born Sept. 29, 1935, in Portland, Maine, the daughter of Willis and Doris (Genn) Shapleigh.
Joanne grew up in Portland and attended Portland schools. She married Elmer Larson in 1951 and together shared 65 years of marriage before his passing in 2017. Joanne married and raised her family at a young age which is something she took great pride in.
She and her husband enjoyed singing together in his band and shared a mutual love for singing and dancing. She was active in the Maine Country Music Association and was the 1990 recipient of the "Hal Lone Pine" award at their annual awards show for her participation and volunteer efforts. Joanne and her husband put on numerous events and even ran a dance hall together. The two of them also enjoyed their travels together to Florida for several winters.
Joanne was self-taught in many things such as cooking, canning, and gardening. She also could be found reading a good cowboy romance novel. Above all else, Joanne truly prided herself on taking care of her family. She was known as a great hostess for family gatherings where she would make homemade recipes such stuffed lobster, clam dip, stuffed cabbage, and many others of her own recipes. A feisty lady, who spoke her mind, lived her life first for her family. She will be missed greatly by those closest to her including her family's animals, Daisy and Harley whom she bonded with closely.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Elmer Sr.; son, John Larson Sr.; and one infant son. She was also predeceased by a son-in-law, David; and one grandson, Steven Jr.; along with four sisters; Betty Fowles, Phyllis Faunce, Ethel Allen, and Barbara Burtt.
She is survived by her children: Judy Roberts (Steve) of Gorham, Jeanie Corbbrey (Joe) of Okmulgee, Okla., Jane Whitcomb (Randy) of Gorham, and Elmer Larson Jr. (Elaine) of Portland; one sister, Nancy Day and one brother, William Shapleigh. She is also survived by grandchildren: Kim Paulin (Barry), Tracy Rosales (Jared), John Larson Jr. (Jennifer), Julie Kurlin (David), Andrew Whitcomb (Lea), Cassandra Larson (Jon), Taylor Whitcomb (Walter), Jessica, and Samantha, along with 12 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Joanne will be 1 p.m., Sunday, June 16, 2019, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St. Westbrook, Maine. To leave online condolences, please visit Www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland
217 Landing Road
Westbrook, ME
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 13, 2019
