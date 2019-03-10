Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan E. Smith. View Sign

OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Joan E.



She attended schools in Saco before moving to Old Orchard Beach and graduating from Old Orchard Beach High School. Joan worked as an operator for AT & T for many years.



She and her family were members of First Parish Congregational Church of Saco UCC and served on several boards and events. She and her family were long time residents of Old Orchard Beach.



She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and most of all her family and friends.



She is predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Harry Smith, in 2018.



Survivors include a son, Peter Smith and daughter-in-law, Beth of Old Orchard Beach; a sister, Jean Mitchel of Hyannis, Mass.; two grandchildren, Peter Smith II and his companion, Rachel Dumas of West Newfield and Zachary Smith of Old Orchard Beach; and five great-grandchildren, Peter III, Isaac, Wyatt, Mason and Paisley.



Friends and relatives may call at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St., Saco, Tuesday, March 12, from 10 to 11 a.m.



An 11 a.m. funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home. Rev. Deborah Breault will officiate. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Harry.



Her family would like to send a special thanks to all the staff and nurses at the Landing of Saco Bay along with the Hospice Caregivers from Beacon Hospice of South Portland.







OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Joan E. Smith , 88, of Smith Wheel Road passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the Landing of Saco Bay. She was born in Indianapolis, Ind., June 14, 1930, the daughter of Edith Critchley and Joseph Octeau.She attended schools in Saco before moving to Old Orchard Beach and graduating from Old Orchard Beach High School. Joan worked as an operator for AT & T for many years.She and her family were members of First Parish Congregational Church of Saco UCC and served on several boards and events. She and her family were long time residents of Old Orchard Beach.She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and most of all her family and friends.She is predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Harry Smith, in 2018.Survivors include a son, Peter Smith and daughter-in-law, Beth of Old Orchard Beach; a sister, Jean Mitchel of Hyannis, Mass.; two grandchildren, Peter Smith II and his companion, Rachel Dumas of West Newfield and Zachary Smith of Old Orchard Beach; and five great-grandchildren, Peter III, Isaac, Wyatt, Mason and Paisley.Friends and relatives may call at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St., Saco, Tuesday, March 12, from 10 to 11 a.m.An 11 a.m. funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home. Rev. Deborah Breault will officiate. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Harry.Her family would like to send a special thanks to all the staff and nurses at the Landing of Saco Bay along with the Hospice Caregivers from Beacon Hospice of South Portland. Funeral Home Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc

365 Main St

Saco , ME 04072

(207) 282-0562 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com