YARMOUTH - Joan E. Loignon, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Coastal Manor in Yarmouth. She was born Dec. 17, 1938 in Moultonborough, N.H. to Wilfred C. Wakefield and Frances E. Wakefield.
She married Ralph Loignon on March 11, 1961.She was a graduate of South Portland High School. She worked as a claims adjuster with Liberty Mutual Insurance. Joan truly lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed chatting with friends and family, gardening, taking long walks and spending time with her grandkids.
She is survived by her children, Kevin Loignon, Scott Loignon and her daughter-in-law, Karen Loignon; brothers, Russell Wakefield and David Wakefield, sisters, Linda Brazil, Colleen Williamson and Maxine Halasz; grandchildren, Aidan Loignon and Seamus Loignon; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins.
A family graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 3, at Brooklawn Memorial Park followed by a reception at the Elizabeth Hobbs Hospitality Center, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 31, 2019