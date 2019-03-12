Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WATERFORD - Joan B. Fillebrown, 88, of Waterford, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. She was born in South Paris, Maine on May 28, 1930, the daughter of Edward Bean and Irene King.Joan graduated with 3rd honors from Bridgton Academy in 1948. She married Walter William Fillebrown Jr. on July 1, 1950. She became a stay at home mom to their three children in South Portland. After their youngest started public school, she worked for the South Portland Elementary schools for 12 years as a Library technician. She was a member of the First Congregational Church in South Portland where she sang in the choir and was a member of their Women's Guild.In 1983 she and her husband moved to Waterford to start their retirement years where they resided in the family home that Bill remodeled. Joan was very involved in her community both in South Portland and Waterford. She became a member of the First Congregational Church in Waterford and became their full-time organist in 1983. She only missed one day each for two knee replacements and a hip replacement until her health forced her to retire in 2019.She was a member of the Western Maine Knitting Guild, Waterford Women's Fellowship, Waterford Historical Society, and an organist for the Sweden Church for many years. She was a very giving and selfless person who gave many hours volunteering throughout the community by hostessing the Waterford Wilkins House summer breakfasts, working the polls at town elections, and organizing the Waterford food pantry. She enjoyed sewing, loved going to camp on Keoka starting in 1964, playing cards and traveling with husband Bill and the Portland Pipe Line Club. She could often be found knitting hats and mittens that she donated to many organizations in the community. The love of her life was her three grandchildren and most recently her great granddaughter. She is survived by her daughters Karen Fillebrown of Waterford, Susan Hunt and husband Tony of Norway, son Paul Fillebrown and wife Marlene of Waterford; grandchildren Brittany Bennett and husband Travis, Garrett Fillebrown and Shannon Fillebrown; great-granddaughter Brystol Bennett. She was predeceased by her husband and brother Malcolm Bean. Joan's family would like to extend special gratitude to those who sent cards and visited.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, at 1 p.m. at The Waterford Congregational Church, 15 Plummer Hill Rd., Waterford. Arrangements are under the care of Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford. Online condolences may be shared with her family at







WATERFORD - Joan B. Fillebrown, 88, of Waterford, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. She was born in South Paris, Maine on May 28, 1930, the daughter of Edward Bean and Irene King.Joan graduated with 3rd honors from Bridgton Academy in 1948. She married Walter William Fillebrown Jr. on July 1, 1950. She became a stay at home mom to their three children in South Portland. After their youngest started public school, she worked for the South Portland Elementary schools for 12 years as a Library technician. She was a member of the First Congregational Church in South Portland where she sang in the choir and was a member of their Women's Guild.In 1983 she and her husband moved to Waterford to start their retirement years where they resided in the family home that Bill remodeled. Joan was very involved in her community both in South Portland and Waterford. She became a member of the First Congregational Church in Waterford and became their full-time organist in 1983. She only missed one day each for two knee replacements and a hip replacement until her health forced her to retire in 2019.She was a member of the Western Maine Knitting Guild, Waterford Women's Fellowship, Waterford Historical Society, and an organist for the Sweden Church for many years. She was a very giving and selfless person who gave many hours volunteering throughout the community by hostessing the Waterford Wilkins House summer breakfasts, working the polls at town elections, and organizing the Waterford food pantry. She enjoyed sewing, loved going to camp on Keoka starting in 1964, playing cards and traveling with husband Bill and the Portland Pipe Line Club. She could often be found knitting hats and mittens that she donated to many organizations in the community. The love of her life was her three grandchildren and most recently her great granddaughter. She is survived by her daughters Karen Fillebrown of Waterford, Susan Hunt and husband Tony of Norway, son Paul Fillebrown and wife Marlene of Waterford; grandchildren Brittany Bennett and husband Travis, Garrett Fillebrown and Shannon Fillebrown; great-granddaughter Brystol Bennett. She was predeceased by her husband and brother Malcolm Bean. Joan's family would like to extend special gratitude to those who sent cards and visited.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, at 1 p.m. at The Waterford Congregational Church, 15 Plummer Hill Rd., Waterford. Arrangements are under the care of Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the: Waterford Congregational Church or The Waterford Library in memory of Joan Funeral Home Oxford Hills Funeral Services - Oxford

1037 Main Street (Route 26)

Oxford , ME 04270

207-743-0270 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com