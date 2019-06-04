Guest Book View Sign Service Information Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 (207)-773-6511 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 View Map Service 11:00 AM Brooklawn Memorial Park 2002 Congress St. Portland , ME View Map Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Joan Atwood Simpson, 83, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019, at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough. Born on July 1, 1935, in Portland, Maine, Joan was the eldest daughter of Frances Lavley Atwood and Ralph Winton Atwood.



She was raised in the Willard Beach neighborhood of South Portland and she would fondly recall the days she and her two sisters roamed the beach and collected bottles from the workers at the nearby shipyard. Joan graduated from South Portland High School in 1952 and started a clerical career in Portland. It was here that she was introduced to her future husband, Jerome C. Simpson. The couple were married on Nov. 24, 1956 and raised three children in South Portland. Joan was a devoted mother and homemaker. She quickly assimilated into the sports-minded Simpson family and spent a span of 40 years following all of her children and grandchildren's sporting events. She became an avid Red Sox fan. Joan retired from the City of South Portland Parks and Recreation Department. She preferred a quiet lifestyle and was a talented painter and gardener. Joan exercised her competitive streak on the cribbage board, which could always be seen on the kitchen hutch along with the running scoreboard between Jerry and her.



Joan was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Jerome C. Simpson and her son, Robert M. Simpson, of Auburn, Maine. She was also predeceased by her two sisters, Sandra Johnson and Patricia Leonard, both of Scarborough. She is survived by her son, Stephen C. Simpson of Scarborough, and her daughter, Lisa D. Effler of South Portland; grandchildren, Matthew M. Simpson, Stephen J. Simpson, Lauren A. Simpson of Auburn, Cassandra E. Rich of Seattle, Wash., Mason D. Rich of South Portland; great-grandson, Mason Fontaine-Simpson of Sanford, Fla. Joan also leaves several loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and dear friend, Lois Pratt, of Westbrook.



Visiting hours celebrating Joan's life will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Joan will be reunited with Jerry on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland.







