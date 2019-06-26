Guest Book View Sign Service Information Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 172 State Street Portland , ME 04101 (207)-773-6511 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 172 State Street Portland , ME 04101 View Map Prayer Service 9:15 AM Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 172 State Street Portland , ME 04101 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception 307 Congress Street Portland , ME View Map Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Joan A. Smart died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Gosnell Hospice House following a long illness, her loving family was by her side.



Joan was born in Orange, N.J., the daughter of the late Melvin C. and Eileen V. (Flaherty) Leach. She graduated from Knoxville Catholic High School, Knoxville, Tenn., in the class of 1960, and earned her bachelor's degree from Ursuline College, Louisville, Ky., in the class of 1965.



Joan worked for several years as a social worker including Louisville and Jefferson County Children's Home, Portland School Department, Maine Alcohol Safety Action Program, and Three Bears Nursery School before going to work for the Maine Department of Human Services in Portland in 1979 as a caseworker in Child Protective Services. Joan dedicated her entire working career to the welfare of children, making sure that they were in safe and loving homes. Her tireless efforts over her 32-year working career ensured that children, who might not otherwise, be placed in to safe and loving environments.



In her spare time, Joan was a lover of horse racing and an avid Kentucky Derby fan, she loved playing cards with the girls, especially her Monday poker group. Trips to Wells to visit family, summers at camp and spending time at Higgins and Scarborough Beach. Sunday afternoons at Scarborough Downs was a longtime family tradition, sometimes spending the whole day there. Her favorite pastime, however, was attending all of her children and grandchildren's sporting events, she tried very hard to never miss a game. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, a member of the Brunswick and Portland Order of Elks, and a life communicant of the Catholic Church.



Joan was predeceased by her husband, Robert Smart in 2006. She is survived by a son, Brian and his wife Maureen Smart of South Portland; a daughter, Robyn and her husband Stephen Oliver of Scarborough; six grandchildren, Connor, Callaghan, and Caoimhe Oliver all of Scarborough, and Griffin, McKenzie, and Grady Smart all of South Portland



Visiting hours celebrating Joan's life will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, ME. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 9:15 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Joan's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.







SCARBOROUGH - Joan A. Smart died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Gosnell Hospice House following a long illness, her loving family was by her side.Joan was born in Orange, N.J., the daughter of the late Melvin C. and Eileen V. (Flaherty) Leach. She graduated from Knoxville Catholic High School, Knoxville, Tenn., in the class of 1960, and earned her bachelor's degree from Ursuline College, Louisville, Ky., in the class of 1965.Joan worked for several years as a social worker including Louisville and Jefferson County Children's Home, Portland School Department, Maine Alcohol Safety Action Program, and Three Bears Nursery School before going to work for the Maine Department of Human Services in Portland in 1979 as a caseworker in Child Protective Services. Joan dedicated her entire working career to the welfare of children, making sure that they were in safe and loving homes. Her tireless efforts over her 32-year working career ensured that children, who might not otherwise, be placed in to safe and loving environments.In her spare time, Joan was a lover of horse racing and an avid Kentucky Derby fan, she loved playing cards with the girls, especially her Monday poker group. Trips to Wells to visit family, summers at camp and spending time at Higgins and Scarborough Beach. Sunday afternoons at Scarborough Downs was a longtime family tradition, sometimes spending the whole day there. Her favorite pastime, however, was attending all of her children and grandchildren's sporting events, she tried very hard to never miss a game. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, a member of the Brunswick and Portland Order of Elks, and a life communicant of the Catholic Church.Joan was predeceased by her husband, Robert Smart in 2006. She is survived by a son, Brian and his wife Maureen Smart of South Portland; a daughter, Robyn and her husband Stephen Oliver of Scarborough; six grandchildren, Connor, Callaghan, and Caoimhe Oliver all of Scarborough, and Griffin, McKenzie, and Grady Smart all of South PortlandVisiting hours celebrating Joan's life will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, ME. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 9:15 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Joan's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www. ConroyTullyWalker.com Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com