YORK HARBOR - Joan A. Askin, 83, of York Beach, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, July 5, 2019. Born on July 25, 1935 in Brooklyn, N.Y. she was the daughter of Rose & Joseph Baiardi.



She was raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. and this is where she met and married the love of her life, Ronald J. Askin, 62 years ago.



Joan attended S. Brendan's High School in Brooklyn, N.Y. and graduated in 1953. Upon marrying Ron, she traveled with him, supporting his service in the US Marines, Army National Guard and his career as a commercial pilot with Eastern Airlines. Joan was a warm, patient and devoted wife and mother, raising five children and being a grandmother to seven grandchildren.



Joan loved the beach life, residing in both York Beach and Sarasota, Fla. She loved to travel with Ron, having many adventures in the USA and Europe. Joan was an avid reader, loved to knit and was an amazing cook. Spending time with her family and grandchildren gave her such joy. Having a houseful, cooking a big meal and seeing her family together is what truly made her happy. You would see it in her beautiful smile. Above all, raising her family well was most important to her.



Survivors include her loving husband Ron of York Harbor; sons Dr. Stephen Askin of Kennebunk and Keith Askin of Venice, Fla., daughters Donna Morrison and her husband Tim of Bow, N.H., Lisa Quiet and her husband Kevin of Falmouth, Genay Snell and her husband Doug of Overland Park, Kan.; her seven beloved grandchildren; sister, Marylou Stabile of Staten Island, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd, York, Maine with a time of sharing and fellowship to follow.



The family wishes to thank all of the kind and compassionate caregivers and staff at Sentry Hill in York Harbor, ME and Beacon Hospice of Portsmouth, NH. Visit







