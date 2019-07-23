Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo-Anne Connolly. View Sign Service Information Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home & Cremation Service 71 Maple St Cornish , ME 04020 (207)-625-3221 Graveside service 10:00 AM Brooklawn Memorial Park 2002 Congress St Portland , ME View Map Obituary

STANDISH - Jo-Anne Connolly, 75, wife of the late John Andrew Connolly, passed away on July 19, 2019 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Jo-Anne was born on Sept. 25, 1943, daughter of the late Forest D. and Evelyn (Meserve) Fuller of Scarborough. Jo-Anne graduated from Scarborough High School in 1961. For many years, she worked at Perkins, Thompson, Hinckley & Keddy in Portland, then as a bookkeeper. She later owned a lakes region motel. Throughout her life, she enjoyed owning harness racing horses and ponies. Her family and friends fondly remember Jo-Anne as a great party host and credit her with starting the annual Fuller Family Christmas Party, which has become a cherished family tradition. Jo-Anne loved to travel, shop (especially the clearance racks), go to the theater, and spend time in Florida. She always enjoyed a good laugh with her family and many close friends. Another favorite past time of Jo-Anne's was going out to eat -- so much so that she often teased, "My favorite thing to make for dinner is reservations".It was rare that Jo-Anne ever showed up empty-handed. A family member remembers, "she always came with some sort of thoughtful gift whenever you saw her, and she topped it off with the most beautiful smile."Jo-Anne is lovingly survived by her four sisters and their husbands, Gail F. and Bert Cox, Jane F. and Willis Moulton, Mary F. and Greg Edwards, and Nancy F. and Rand Winchester. She's also survived by her two brothers and their wives, Bill and Linda Fuller, and Ken and (the late) Cheryl Fuller. She cared deeply for her two sons and their families, John Connolly and Michael and Kaska Connolly; and her four grandchildren, John, Brandy, Andrew and Sean. She will be missed greatly by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.



A Roman Catholic graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, at 10 a.m. at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland. Deacon Kevin Jacques will officiate.



