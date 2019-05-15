Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 View Map Obituary

PORTLAND - Jo-Ann Sally Hadley, of Portland, 84, passed peacefully at the home of her daughter, on Thursday, May 9, 2019, surrounded by family after a progressive heart and breathing condition. She was born in Skowhegan on Jan. 15, 1935. She was a shining star, cheerleader and snowball queen with an amazing singing voice. Her first solo was at age 10, at the local Opera House. She was a celebrity according to her children and their friends who used to watch her in awe on local stages. Between the years 1967 and 2000 her many accomplishments included supporting roles in Pippin, Chicago (in which she won best supporting actress for her portrayal of Mama Morton), Last of the Red Hot Lovers, Gypsy, Follies, High Button Shoes, Jersey Girls and Can Can, to name a few. She played the lead in Out of this World, 10 Nights in Barroom, Unsinkable Molly Brown and her crowning glory, Mame. Sally was a friend to everyone in need and everyone needs a friend like her. When something great happened in your life, you called Sally. When something terrible happened…call Sally. In 30 minutes, your tank was full, spirits were lifted and you had a plan of how to get through the rough day. She would repeat this, day after day, until you were strong and confident. The hardships that she endured in her own life and her ability to carry on gave her advice meaning and credibility. Her "I did it, You can do it" attitude was a great source of comfort for friends and family. She loved her friends and enjoyed the numerous parties where she was known to belt out a great rendition of "Bill Bailey." She maintained life-long friendships with her high school buddies and did pajama parties with them well into her 60s. Right up to the final days of her life, there was a steady flow of cards, calls and visitors. Thank you for having her in your hearts. She is survived by daughter, Melodie Brown and husband, Bruce of Portland, son, Mark Poirier and wife, Noel of Portland, son, John Michael Poirier and wife, Veronica of Monmouth, daughter, Erika King and husband, Alan of Topsham, daughter, Deborah Baron and husband, Ernie of Pittston. She leaves many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her two husbands and loves of her life, John Poirier and Charles Hadley. The family would like to extend a sincere than you to Dina and Beth of Beacon Hospice as well as her cousin, June Swan and dear friend, Kathy Routh for the love and care that they extended to Sally during her final weeks. The family would like all to attend a celebration of life service on Friday, May 17, starting at 11 a.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. Committal services will be at a later date, in Skowhegan.







