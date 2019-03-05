CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - It should come as no surprise to people who know me that I am writing my own obituary. I'm doing this because no one knows me better than I do and I don't want people to feel bad about my passing. My life has been filled with many blessings and I have much more than I deserve. Linda, my loving and faithful wife of 46 years has been a source of strength since the day I met her. We are soul mates and were meant to be together. My two sons, Joshua and Jacob, have grown up to be two fine young men. Men that I am extremely proud of, men that any Dad would be proud of. My granddaughters are a source of light in my life, and have kept me young at heart with a passion for living. My family, my friends, and my colleagues have been a constant source of strength and comfort for me not only during my struggle with cancer, but throughout my entire life. My thanks go out to all of you for making my life what it was. I hope I made a difference in yours. I will leave you with this. Life is not a race… it's a journey….Enjoy every day to the fullest. Part of every journey is the end. This just happens to be the end of mine. May you all enjoy yours as much as I did. - Jim"Jim" is survived by his brothers Ronald MacDonald, Paul MacDonald, and sister Susan Gurney. Countless friends, co-workers, business associates, bikers, neighbors, dogs, and even casual acquaintances will also feel his loss. "Dad" is survived by sons Joshua MacDonald, Jacob MacDonald and his wife Jennifer MacDonald, "Bumpy"; is survived by granddaughters Madison MacDonald and Zoey MacDonald. "J" is survived by his soul mate Linda MacDonald. The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6 at Chattanooga Funeral Home North Chapel, Hixson. A memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson. Please share your thoughts and memories at www.chattanooganorthchapel.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 5, 2019