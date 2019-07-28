Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jill Vickie Marmorek. View Sign Obituary





Jill was born on July 27, 1951 in Pittsfield, Mass., in the Berkshires, to Robert and Ruth Marmorek. She graduated from Hofstra University, and received a master's in communications from Boston University. Jill began her career in Los Angeles, spending nine years working for radio stations owned by Gene Autry.



She later moved back East to Brookline, Mass. to be closer to her family. There she started her own advertisement specialty company, Starpro Associates. She later brought the business up to Maine, while continuing to serve her clients in the greater Boston area.



Jill was known for helping others. She greatly enjoyed the many years she spent volunteering at Preble Street. After retiring, she devoted many hours of her personal time helping various individuals in the community. Jill played piano, and loved all kinds of music. She and her life partner, Saul, would spend several nights every week listening to local music.



Jill is survived by her partner of 27 years, Saul Shulman; sister, Debbie Eisenstock (Mark) of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; and two nephews, Dr. Jordan Eisenstock (Massachusetts) and Lee Eisenstock (Florida).



A graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, July 29 at 2 p.m. at Temple Beth El Cemetery, 1 Johnson Rd. in Portland. Arrangements entrusted to Portland Jewish Funeral Home.



Instead of flowers, gifts in Jill's memory may be directed to



Hospice of Southern Maine



180 U.S. Route One



Scarborough, ME 04074







