WINDHAM - Jill C. Anderson, 73, of Windham, passed away suddenly Feb. 3, 2019. Jill was born Sept. 8, 1945, in Staten Island, N.Y., the daughter of the late Albert V. and Helen Sarakun Anderson.
Jill graduated from Notre Dame Academy, was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree from Notre Dame College and earned a Master's degree from the University of Southern Maine.
Jill was a dedicated educator who began her teaching career in New York. She moved to Maine in 1984, and began teaching in MSAD # 6 in 1988, where she taught for 28 years until retiring. Jill's passion was teaching gifted and talented students. She served the district as a member of the Gifted and Talented Advisory Committee, and Certification Steering Committee. Additionally, she was a member of the Saco Valley Teacher's Association, the National Association for Gifted Children, the Maine Council for Social Studies, and the Executive Board of Maine Educators of the Gifted and Talented.
Jill's interests included; gardening, attending performances at the Maine State Music Theater and various theaters in Boston, and especially her dogs, Zoe and Ming.
In addition to her parents, Jill was predeceased by her sister, Lise M. Koehler. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Broadhead of Tacoma, Wash.; her three brothers, Richard Anderson (Sandra) of Savannah, Ga., Robert Anderson (Sandie) of Walpole, Maine, Roger Anderson of Thornton, Colo.; her brother-in-law Edward Koehler of Glen Gardner, N.J.; her four nieces and six nephews; and her four great nieces and seven great nephews.
A celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date.
