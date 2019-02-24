SOUTH PORTLAND - Jessie Marie (Vokey) Baker, 94, died on Feb. 18, 2019, after a long illness at the South Portland Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Portland on Dec. 31, 1924, the daughter of the late Mark and Bertha (Eveleth) Vokey.
Jessie attended Portland Schools. She worked at Levinsky's as a seamstress, Haven's Candy, and Portland Schools in the cafeteria. She liked to bake at the holidays. Her favorite pie was Lemon Meringue. She also liked to sew and do knitting as well as crochet.
Jessie was married to Gerald Baker who was the love of her life in 1945 and they shared 34 years together. He passed away in 1979. She was also predeceased by two brothers, Charles Vokey and George Vokey.
She leaves behind her son, Robert Baker of Westbrook; two grandsons, John Jones and James Jones; a sister, Marcie Nobile of South Portland Nursing Home; and nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are welcome to visit at the A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 10:30 .m. A Celebration of life will immediately follow at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Forest City Cemetery, South Portland. To leave and online condolence, please visit our website at www.athutcins.com.
In lieu of flowers,
donations may be made to:
Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland
PO BOX 336
Portland, ME 04098
A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland
660 Brighton Avenue
Portland, ME 04102
207-878-3246
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 24, 2019