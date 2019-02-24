Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie Marie (Vokey) Baker. View Sign

SOUTH PORTLAND - Jessie Marie (Vokey) Baker, 94, died on Feb. 18, 2019, after a long illness at the South Portland Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Portland on Dec. 31, 1924, the daughter of the late Mark and Bertha (Eveleth) Vokey.



Jessie attended Portland Schools. She worked at Levinsky's as a seamstress, Haven's Candy, and Portland Schools in the cafeteria. She liked to bake at the holidays. Her favorite pie was Lemon Meringue. She also liked to sew and do knitting as well as crochet.



Jessie was married to Gerald Baker who was the love of her life in 1945 and they shared 34 years together. He passed away in 1979. She was also predeceased by two brothers, Charles Vokey and George Vokey.



She leaves behind her son, Robert Baker of Westbrook; two grandsons, John Jones and James Jones; a sister, Marcie Nobile of South Portland Nursing Home; and nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are welcome to visit at the A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 10:30 .m. A Celebration of life will immediately follow at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Forest City Cemetery, South Portland. To leave and online condolence, please visit our website at



In lieu of flowers,



donations may be made to:



Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland



PO BOX 336



Portland, ME 04098







SOUTH PORTLAND - Jessie Marie (Vokey) Baker, 94, died on Feb. 18, 2019, after a long illness at the South Portland Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Portland on Dec. 31, 1924, the daughter of the late Mark and Bertha (Eveleth) Vokey.Jessie attended Portland Schools. She worked at Levinsky's as a seamstress, Haven's Candy, and Portland Schools in the cafeteria. She liked to bake at the holidays. Her favorite pie was Lemon Meringue. She also liked to sew and do knitting as well as crochet.Jessie was married to Gerald Baker who was the love of her life in 1945 and they shared 34 years together. He passed away in 1979. She was also predeceased by two brothers, Charles Vokey and George Vokey.She leaves behind her son, Robert Baker of Westbrook; two grandsons, John Jones and James Jones; a sister, Marcie Nobile of South Portland Nursing Home; and nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are welcome to visit at the A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 10:30 .m. A Celebration of life will immediately follow at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Forest City Cemetery, South Portland. To leave and online condolence, please visit our website at www.athutcins.com In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to:Animal Refuge League of Greater PortlandPO BOX 336Portland, ME 04098 Funeral Home A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland

660 Brighton Avenue

Portland , ME 04102

207-878-3246 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com